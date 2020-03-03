Lakers impeded Pelicans push for playoffs with 118-109 victory

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans’ push for the playoffs keeps getting impeded by the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers completed a four-game sweep of the season series by beating the Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday night in the Smoothie King Center, just five days after beating New Orleans 118-109 in Los Angeles.
Those are the Pelicans’ only losses since the All-Star break. They have won their other three games as they prepare to host Minnesota on Tuesday night.
The loss dropped New Orleans (26-34) into a tie with Sacramento and San Antonio for ninth place in the Western Conference, three games behind Memphis for the final playoff spot.
“They’re a great basketball team,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of the Lakers (46-13), “but they’re not who we’re chasing right now. We have other things on our mind right now.”
Though the Pelicans don’t have to face the Lakers again and have a relatively weak schedule in the remaining 22 games, one has to wonder how long any playoff stay would last since. If they qualify they would almost certainly face the Lakers, who lead the West by 5½ games, in the first round.
Former Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis was their biggest problem in the first two losses as he scored more than 40 points in both games and averaged 11 rebounds.
Though Davis’ numbers were more modest — 23 points and six rebounds ı in the third game, LeBron James made the difference with 40 points.
In the final meeting, L.A. didn’t even need Davis, who sat out with knee soreness one night after the Lakers had a season-low points total in a 105-88 loss at Memphis.
“We take a lot of pride in back-to-backs and not losing two in a row,” James said. “So we delivered.”
James delivered the most as came through with a triple-double – 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. He made 14-of-21 shots, including 3-of-5 3-pointers, and all three of his free throws.
“He just controls the whole dog-gone game,” Gentry said of James. “If you double him he finds a guy for the open 3 and if you don’t he’s so string and skilled that he backs you down and puts the ball in the basket.”
Kyle Kuzma added 20 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13, and Danny Green, Avery Bradley and Markieff Morris had 10 each.
Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, who missed the first two meetings and had 29 points on Tuesday, scored a season-high 35 on 12-of-16 shooting as he had his 11th consecutive game with 20-plus points.
“I just kind of got into my spots and let my teammates know where I was going to be at certain points and they just found me,” Williamson said.
But otherwise it was a poor shooting night for New Orleans.
All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who had 34 in the last game against his former team, slipped to 15 points on 5-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-9 on 3-pointers.
Lonzo Ball scored 19 and was one rebound and one assist from a triple-double, Derrick Favors had 12 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 and Nicolo Melli 10.
With JJ Redick, the team’s leading 3-point shooter sidelined by a hamstring strain suffered in a 116-104 victory against Cleveland two nights earlier, New Orleans made just 7-of-32 from beyond the arc while L.A. made 13 of 35.
“We had open shots, but we just didn’t make them tonight,” Ball said.
The Pelicans announced before the game that Redick will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will miss at least eight games.
Even with Sunday’s loss the Pelicans have won six of nine and are in the thick of the fight for eighth place.
“I think in the past we’ve seen a lot of young teams go through this and eventually become really good teams, especially the ones that stick together,” Ingram said, “so it’s important for us to go through this and keep learning and figure out how we can execute the best way.”