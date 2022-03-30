Lafayette Parish to host LHSAA Girls' State Select Softball Tournament April 29-30

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association Girls’ Select State Softball Tournament Championships will take place April 29-30 at the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park, the sixth LHSAA State Championship series hosted by Lafayette Parish in the last 12 months.
“We are excited to host the State Select Girls’ Softball Championships and appreciate the Select Committee’s confidence in our area to host another quality event,” said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. “It’s been a great run of events over the last few months, and we look forward to a continued partnership with both the Select Committee and the LHSAA. We also value our collaboration with the city of Broussard and the Broussard Sports Complex and recognize this is a first-class venue for the student-athletes to participate at the highest level.”
Semifinal action begins on Friday, April 29, and will include play across five Divisions featuring 20 teams.
Playoff action will conclude on Saturday, April 30, with the five championship games.
“The Select Schools Championship Committee is excited for the opportunity to play its softball state tournament at the Broussard Sports Complex. We are thankful to the leadership of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission for their continued support of these championships, and we look forward to a great experience for the student-athletes and school communities who will be fortunate enough to advance through the tournament and compete for championships at this great venue,” said Ryan Gallagher, chairman of the Select Schools Championship Committee.
“We would like to thank the LHSAA Select Schools Committee who chose the Broussard Sports Complex to host this tournament,” Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque said. “It’s exciting to continue to attract events like these to our area. We want this to be a memorable experience for all of the athletes coming in, and we encourage visitors to explore all of the amenities Broussard has to offer. Thank you to the Committee and to Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission for helping to make this possible. We can’t wait to see everyone at the Broussard Sports Complex during the weekend of April 29-30.”
Previous championships in Lafayette Parish over the last year includet the LHSAA Select High School Football Division II Championship at Cajun Field, LHSAA State Volleyball Championship Tournaments at the Cajundome, LHSAA Select Boys’ Basketball Championship Tournaments at the Cajundome and the LHSAA State Boys’ and State Girls’ Golf Championships.