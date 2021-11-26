LAFAYETTE — The Catholic High School girls’ soccer team traveled to Lafayette High Tuesday, looking for its fifth straight win of the season.
Despite missing key starters, the Lady Panthers were able to field a strong lineup, including perpetual goal-scorer Anna Broussard, but fell 5-2 to the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions found the net first, scoring after 10 minutes. Two more goals for Lafayette happened in quick succession near the end of the first half, but an own-goal off of a Catholic High corner kick resulted in the Lady Panthers entering halftime with a comeback possible.
Early in the second half, Broussard glided past the Lady Lion defense, slotting the ball past the Lafayette goalkeeper to reduce the deficit to one goal. Unfortunately, the Lady Lions answered with goals of their own, scoring in the 55th and 60th minute to end the game 5-2.
The Lady Panthers found themselves unable to beat the Lafayette press, struggling to connect passes and move the ball out of their own half. When Catholic High did manage to string together their passes, an aggressive and well-drilled Lady Lion team was able to force the ball wide and recover possession.
“Our mentality in the first half was just not good enough,” CHS head coach Stefan Norris said. “I don’t know if it was just Thanksgiving break or missing a couple of players, but we were flat in the first half and they exposed us.
“They won every ball in the midfield and kept us pinned down in our own half.”
The Lady Panther Junior Varsity team played the Lafayette High JV prior to the varsity contest, beating the Lady Lions junior varsity by a 1-0 count.
The Lady Panthers will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Teurlings Catholic. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m.