Under third-year head coach Neka Jones, the Westgate girls basketball team has turned things around.
After going 9-19 last season, the Lady Tigers are currently ranked No. 11 in Class 4A by the LHSAA.
Westgate, which returned its entire roster from last year, dropped a 44-31 matchup vs. Hicks on Monday, but the Lady Tigers have plenty of company in that regard.
The defending Class B state champion Lady Pirates are undefeated with a 27-0 record.
“I actually feel great about it,” Jones said following Monday’s game. “Last year when we played this team, they beat us by 56 points.
On top of that, they came into this game with a 26-0 record and we held them to their lowest scoring output of the season.”
The Lady Tigers took an early 3-2 lead on a shot from behind the arc by point guard Keyonna Armelin with 5:15 remaining in the first quarter.
After a 14-0 run by the Lady Pirates, Westgate got consecutive three-pointers from Tinijha Daye and Tavianna Alexander to close within 16-9 at the 2:50 mark of the second quarter.
WHS eventually trimmed the deficit to six points but couldn’t get any closer.
“I’m very impressed with my girls,” Jones said. “I thought they worked hard. We’re coming in pretty well right now with an 8-7 record.
“Honestly, I was happy with all my players. We have freshmen and sophomores playing with one senior on the floor. Collectively, I’m proud of all of them.”
Armelin had 10 points, followed by Daye with nine. Seven of Westgate’s 11 field goals were trifectas.
“We normally try to penetrate, drive and then dish out to get 3-pointers,” Jones said. “Part of the problem tonight was our shots weren’t falling and theirs were. We do focus a lot on getting the ball inside-out and shooting the three. It’s part of our game.”
Hicks, which moved down to Class C this year, didn’t have any seniors on last year’s squad. The Lady Pirates got 16 points from first-team all-state guard Chloe Wilbanks and 13 from Lauren Quinn, a second-team all-state selection last season.
“They won it last year,” Jones said of the Lady Pirates. “They’ve been to the dance the last three years, so for a team that’s never been to the playoffs, I think we did a good job against them and contested well.
“I think playing this game will help us open our eyes to the flaws in our game. We’ll probably see a similar game against St. Thomas More in district, so if we can play defense, contest shots and make sure we’re handling our business around the basket, we’ll have a really good shot at district this year.”
WHS is home vs. Breaux Bridge on Thursday.
Next Tuesday, the Lady Tigers begin league play at Northside.