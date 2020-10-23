The Catholic High School volleyball team swept Delcambre in a district volleyball match Tuesday to improve to 13-6 overall and 5-1 in district.
CHS won 25-12, 25-10, 25-20.
Abigail Richthofen had 10 kills, three aces and five digs to pace CHS. Hana Maturin had seven kills, an ace and three digs; Sydnee Raheem had eight kills; Holly Hebert had five kills and six digs; Anna Angelle had 24 assists, four aces and two digs; and Allyson Baquet had an ace and 17 digs.
No individual stats were available for Delcambre.
CHS plays at Ascension Episcopal on Tuesday.
CHS 3, West St. Mary 0
On Monday, Catholic High swept WSM 25-7, 25-9, 25-13.
Richthofen had six kills, three aces and two digs for the Lady Panthers. Raheem had five kills and two aces; Maturin had four kills, a block, three aces and two digs; Angelle had three aces and 13 assists; and Laura Lipari had an ace, eight assists and a dig.
Sam Houston 3, NISH 1
New Iberia fell to Sam Houston in a district match Tuesday at the NISH boys’ gym, losing 25-23, 18-25, 17-25, 23-25.
Kelis Boutte’ had four aces, 21 assists, two kills and three digs for the Lady Jackets. KeAsia St. Julian had four digs; Laila Sigure had 11 kills, four blocks and four digs; Zoriohn Davis had an ace, two kills and 14 digs; Sanaa Thibodeaux had three aces, an assist, two kills and six digs; Abby Smith had two aces, seven kills and 16 digs; and NyAsia Drexler had five kills.
New Iberia (5-6 overall, 0-3 district) was scheduled to play Sulphur Thursday.