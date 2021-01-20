Lady Panthers score three times in second half, shut out Comeaux

Anna Broussard had a hat trick, Emma Broussard added a goal and an assist and the Catholic High Lady Panthers improved to 13-6-1 on the season with a 4-0 won over Comeaux Monday at CHS.
Broussard had one goal in the first half and two more in the second as the Lady Panthers scored three second half goals to pull away and beat the Lady Spartans.
Sophie Vines and Kiera Green each had an assists for CHS.
“We struggled a bit in the first half. They have a really good goalkeeper,” CHS coach Miles Guy said. “At halftime I told them to try to get some more opportunities in the middle and we were able to get some goals and put them away.
“I also told them to keep possessing the ball and nCot letting them get the ball from us. Thankfully it worked and we were able to come out with the win.”
Guy, the CHS middle school head coach and assistant girls varsity coach, took over the varsity head coaching role this season as Stefan Norris recovers from injuries.
“I worked with Stefan last year as his main assistant so I knew the girls and they knew me,” Guy said. “It was definitely a challenge to step into the varsity head coach role but I have good assistant coaches as well so its allowed me to concentrate more on the head coaching aspects of the job.”
Guy said that coming into the 2020-21 season, CHS was going to have a young team with only one senior in Caroline Broussard, and that the players coming back who had varsity experience was going to be leaned on to help carry the team.
“We knew that it was going to be a younger squad and that we were going to have to rely on the supporting cast from last season,” Guy said. “But Caroline Broussard, our lone senior, and Anna Broussard have really taken it upon themselves to be the calming influence to our younger players and it has worked so far this season.”
One thing that Guy has been thankful for this season has been that the Lady Panthers have not been affected too much by COVID-19 and had to miss games.
“We’ve played 20 games this season and that’s one of the highest number of games played in the state,” Guy said. “We haven’t had miss or rescheduled any games and that has really been an advantage for us.”
The coach has also credited an off- and on-season conditioning program for helping make the team more physical and conditioned to take on some of the top teams in the state.
With four games left in the regular season, Catholic High was fifth in the power rankings as of last week and Guy is hoping that the Lady Panthers can move up the power rankings over the final two weeks of the season as the team gets ready for the playoffs.
“Right now with four games left, I think that the team is peaking at the right time and that we are confident as we look towards the playoffs,” the CHS coach said. “I think that we are ready for the playoffs.”
Catholic High plays at Ascension Episcopal Wednesday, at ESA Saturday at NISH Jan. 28 and at St. Louis Feb 1 to close out the regular season.