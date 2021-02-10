Tuesday night’s Division IV playoff game between Catholic High and Pope John Paul II started out with a shocker as a long, looping shot from PJP ended up in the back of the CHS net and the visiting Lady Jaguars held a 1-0 lead about 10 minutes into the contest.
“It was definitely a big heart attack at the beginning of the game,” CHS girls coach Miles Guy said. “But we were able to calm the girls down. Thankfully we were at home. It might have been a different outcome had we been on the road.”
With CHS trailing 1-0 for most of the first half, junior Anna Broussard, who recently surpassed 100 goals for her career (see story this page), got the equalizer just before halftime and then added another goal in the second half and Catholic High got two more goals to lift the sixth-seeded Lady Panthers past No. 11 seed PJP 4-1. CHS advances to the quarterfinals where they will play No. 3 seed Ouachita Christian either Friday or Saturday.
“We got the goals we needed in the second half and put constant pressure on them in the first half and we kept on pushing them and finally broke through,” Guy said.
With the win, CHS improves to 14-7-2 on the season, PJP finishes 6-4-4.
For a whi;le though, it looked like Catholic High’s playoff problems were going to strike again.
The Lady Panthers kept attacking Pope John Paujl’s goal but nothing was going into the bak of the net. Something that has always been a problem for CHS in girls soccer in the postseason.
“You can work, work, work and the ball doesn’t go in the net and you can get discouraged,” Guy said. “But when that first one went in, it relaxed us and the girls saw their work was paying off.”
And that first goal came complements of Broussard.
“There was onlly a few minutes left in the first half and we had a through ball that I was able to get and beat the goalie,” Broussard said. “The second goal was pretty much the same thing as a got to a through ball, took a few touches and beat the goalie to the left side.”
Broussard’s first goal tied the game at halftime and her second gave the Lady Panthers a 3-1 lead. Goals from Emma Broussard and Ruthie Helms rounded out the scoring for Catholic High.
Anna Broussard said first goal from PJP deflated the Lady Panthers some.
“It was rough because we started off well, moving the ball around but to have a little slip up like that … we knew that we were going to have to dig ourselves out of a hole,” Broussard said. “But to tie it before halftime and come back with three goals in the second half was great.”
Now the Lady Panthers move on.
“All we concentrated on was Pope John Paul and now that the game is over, we’re going to concentrate on Ouachita Christian,” Broussard said. “We don’t know anything about them, I don’t know anything about them. But we’re going to concentrate on them and coming out hard against them.”
Sophie Vines had two assists and Kiera Green had one assist for CHS.