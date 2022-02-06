Taking a week off for a first round bye may have caused some teams a few problems, but the Catholic High School Lady Panther soccer team returned to the field for their second round contest against Dunham looking well rested and ready to play in a 5-2 win over the Tigers.
Catholic High opened the scoring in the third minute via an Anna Broussard corner kick that beat everyone and landed directly in the back of the net. Another two goals from Anna Broussard in the seventh and twentieth minutes, respectively, moved the Lady Panthers into a safe position. Emma Broussard added a fourth goal just six minutes later.
Dunham answered back with a goal of their own, but a Sophie Vines goal in the 75th minute returned the four goal lead. Dunham grabbed a second goal in the dying minutes of the game, but it was too little, too late.
Catholic High head coach Stefan Norris said that his team handled the pressure from Dunham well and is glad to get the first playoff win in the books.
“It feels good,” said Norris. “I think they (Dunham) were a little bit better than their seed showed, they had some good attacking players that tested us a lot on defense. Obviously it’s good to get the first playoff win under our belts. We have three more that we’re trying to get, but it’s good to get the first one done and get that playoff experience.”
Following a knee injury to Anna Baquet, Sophomore Amanda Gonsoulin was brought in on defense to play as a sweeper. Despite coming back from her own injury recently, Gonsoulin performed well at the back against a strong Dunham attack.
“She did well,” said Norris. “She made a couple mistakes on fouls and a handball or so, but I thought she handled it well as far as not really getting a lot of experience early on. She was actually out for a few months earlier in the year with a low back fracture, so I thought that she did well. She’s still a little bit behind the speed of play, she isn’t fully up to speed, but i thought she did a good job handling the pressure of it.
Catholic High will now face the winner of the Louise McGehee versus Calvary Baptist game being played at 2 p.m. today. If No. 9 seed McGehee upset No. 8 seed Calvary, the Lady Panthers will have an away game in the quarterfinals.