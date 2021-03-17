The plan for Catholic High softball this week is to go 4-0. That would include winning Tuesday night, taking the District 7-2A contest at Delcambre Thursday and going 2-0 in a three-way mini-tournament Saturday.
For a team that has struggled this year at 2-11 on the season and was coming off four straight losses heading into the week, it’s a tall order.
First up was perennial Division IV playoff contender Vermilion Catholic, which is going through its own struggles this year. The Lady Eagles went into Tuesday’s game at CHS with a 1-6 record.
Catholic High got the hits it had been missing all year Tuesday night and didn’t have the one bad inning that has plagued the team all year, beating the visitors 12-2 in five innings. Laurie Badeaux had four hits, including a double and a triple, and knocked in four runs for CHS.
“We hit the ball well tonight, played good defense tonight and we didn’t have that bad inning tonight,” CHS coach Angela Badeaux said after her Lady Panthers improved to 3-11 heading into Thursday’s district opener. “That was one thing that we told the girls tonight, when it got to the fifth inning is where we usually have trouble. We’re not going to have a bad fifth inning tonight.”
Mia Poirier allowed only two runs on six hits over five innings for the win and the Lady Panthers pounded out eight hits against the Lady Eagles, who fell to 1-7 overall,
“It feels good to get a win,” Badeaux said. “As you know, we have been falling short at the end of games.We hit the ball well tonight, I think we had one error. We had good pitching from Mia and we played good defense.”
The development of Poirier has been remarkable, according to her coach.
“Mia by far has been bringing it from the circle,” Badeaux said. “She’s bringing what she needs to bring to help us execute and we’ve been playing good defense behind her to help her confidence and ours as well.”
Poirier’s development, along with CHS ace Badeaux, is quickly giving the Lady Panthers two quality pitchers as the team prepares for district and for a potential playoff appearance.
The coach also said that Catholic High had solid production from the bottom of the lineup against VC, something that had been missing recently.
But the most important thing was to get that first win of the week.
“That was a big win beading into Thursday’s game against Delcambre,” Badeaux said. “It gives us some much-needed confidence.”