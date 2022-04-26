CROWLEY — Heading into Saturday’s Division III playoff quarterfinal against top-seed Notre Dame, Catholic High coach Nelda Pontiff knew that taking on the Pioneers was going to be a tall order.
“I expected us to compete,” Pontiff said. “In the end, they just outhit us and they capitalized on our errors.
“We tried to prepare for their hitters and no one thought that we were going to come out and not do anything on the board. But we did and if we could have eliminated those errors, it would have been different on the scoreboard,” Pontiff continued.
But in the end, the errors and Notre Dane’s power were too much as the Lady Pioneers knocked Catholic High out of the playoffs with a 13-2 five inning win Saturday.
“I’m proud of my girls. They give me everything they had,” Pontiff said. “They led this team tremendously this season and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
It was the Pioneers power game that really did in CHS.
Corine Pancho, the state leader in homers, hit her 30th and 31st home runs of the season, setting a new state record in the process, and knocked in five RBIs while Abigail Savoy added a solo homerun and a double for Notre Dame.
Even with the loss, Pontiff was happy with how the season played out.
“I knew from the beginning (of the season) that we could end up at this point,” the CHS coach said. “Our injuries in the beginning of the season slowed our preparations down and we really didn’t get back healthy and going until the middle of the season.
“And they grew together as a team and I’m proud of what they accomplished.”
The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 15-18 record. Bray Bernard and Bailey Mire had the hits for CHS while Mire and Reece Green scored the only runs in the game for CHS.