LAFAYETTE — Going into their quarterfinal matchup of the LHSAA Volleyball State Championship, the Catholic High School Lady Panthers knew that their opponent was going to give them trouble.
Catholic High entered the quarterfinals as the No. 6 seed and flying high after their dramatic win over Pope John Paul II in the second round. Their opponent, The Dunham School, entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed.
“Watching them on film, we knew they were bigger than us…they’re very athletic,” Catholic High head coach Gary Westcott said. “Their defense is very good, so we knew we had to get them out of (their) system.”
Unfortunately, that proved to be more difficult than expected. Going down 5-0 early in the first set, the Lady Panthers were unable to catch the powerhouse Dunham team. The first set ended 18-25.
“We were very timid on our attacks. We didn’t pass well, so we were lobbing balls over to them and kept them in system,” Westcott said. “They were able to spread it and…we couldn’t match them on the net.”
Set 2 was even worse, seeing Catholic High unable to even bring their point total into double digits. The teams ended the set 8-25, with the pressure on the Lady Panthers mounting.
Following an intense team talk going into set No. 3, the Lady Panthers were able to muster a promising showing, but it was too little, too late. Set No. 3 ended 19-25.
Laura Lipari had two aces, 15 assists, and four digs for CHS. Holly Hebert had an ace and six digs. Saniya Raheem (5 kills, 1 assist) and Hana Maturin (5 kills) also contributed.
“I’m disappointed because we’re a much better team than what we showed tonight,” Westcott said. “Again, they kept fighting, so love the fight in the girls, but we’ve got to step up in a big game.”
“Of course I don’t feel too good about a loss, especially during state and going to the Cajundome” junior outside hitter Holly Hebert said.
Despite the heavy hearts from exiting the playoffs, Westcott said he and his team are still proud of their achievements, and excited about the future.
“Everyone is crying, but I’m honestly just happy that we made it here, we deserve that,” Hebert said.
“Just being here, from summer workouts to early mornings and late nights, we deserve to be here. It’s hard seeing the seniors go, but it’s always a new year next year.”
The Lady Panthers got outstanding support from the traveling CHS fans. In what looked like a home game for, an entire corner of the Cajundome was filled with students, parents and family members, all clad in white. Their cheers and support for the team were noticed by all in attendance.
The Dunham School will face No. 2 seed Notre Dame High School in the semifinal game today.