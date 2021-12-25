The Catholic High Lady Panthers extended their unbeaten run to nine games after beating Sulphur 6-2 on Thursday.
Anna Broussard scored three goals in the first half before making way for younger players. Emma Broussard, Sophie Vines, and Kiera Green each scored one each against the Lady Tors.
Catholic High is currently 12-1-1 this season, and are ranked No. 1 in their division by geauxpreps.com, a power ranking aggregator.
“A good result overall, obviously, against a bigger school, a good quality Division I opponent,” head coach Stefan Norris said. “On defense, I was a little disappointed in the first half. I didn’t think we were as sharp as we needed to be and not quite as focused or disciplined. On offense, we played phenomenally, we played well on the transitions and connecting the ball in the attacking third when we needed to.”
The Lady Panthers struggled early in the season, dropping points against two strong Lafayette-based teams. Since then, however, the team is flying high, out scoring their last eight opponents by a total score of 46-5.
“We had a rough week or so, with Lafayette High and Teurlings back to back,” Norris said. “We really played poorly and weren’t mentally where we needed to be, for whatever reason. Maybe that’s what we needed, because after that we started rolling and really started clicking.”
Against Sulphur, Catholic High used its attacking pace to batter the Lady Tors early, scoring five goals before halftime.
A solid defensive performance by Terralynn Calais provided the Lady Panthers with plenty of time to focus their attack. Amielle Woodring put in another world-class performance at defensive midfield, recycling possession well for the Catholic High and snuffing Sulphur attacks early.
The Lady Panthers will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Acadiana. Kickoff will be at 5:45 p.m.