For the past couple of seasons, ESA has had the upper hand in its annual rivalry with Catholic High on the soccer pitch.
Wednesday night, Catholic High finally ended that four game losing skid.
First half goals from Anna Broussard and Terralyn Calais and a second half goal from Emma Broussard was enough to give the Lady Panthers a 3-0- lead before ESA got a goal back late in the game but the end result was the CHS beat its long-time rivals 3-1 to open Division IV, District 4 play to improve to 5-2-1 on the season and 1-0 in district.
“Good result, big result, obviously,” CHS girls coach Stefan Norris said. “They’ve had our number for a couple of years now, I think it was four in a row they had on us.
“It feels nice to be able to get the upper hand and get the better of them for the first time in a bit.”
After coming off of a 3-2 win over Houma Christian Monday night, the Lady Panthers came out sluggish in the first half against ESA and it took almost 20 minutes for CHS to get on the board with Anna Broussard’s goal.
“To be honest with you, we were awful in the first half,” Norris said. “Somehow we ended up with a 2-0 lead at halftime but we were absolutely awful in the first half.
“They outplayed us in the first half. Not in the sense that they had a lot of scoring opportunities in the first half but they kept us on our heels and we couldn’t get good possessions.”
Finally, according to Norris, CHS got a couple of breaks later in the opening half and were able to get a couple of goals.
“From the second half, we made some adjustments and they weren’t able to get into the game at all.”
With the loss, ESA fell to 3-2-0 on the season and 0-1 in district.
Norris said that it felt different starting district play so early
“District usually doesn’t start until the first week of January so it did feel a little weird but we got the result we wanted so it does feel a little better,” Norris said.
As for the season, Norris added that he front loaded the schedule with tougher opposition this year.
“We lost to Lafayette High, came back and tied them and then lost to Teurlings and those are two of the premier programs in the state,” he said. “But from there we bounced back and have been playing opponents more to our size and we have really been rolling.
“I think that the most important thing you can have in a playoff team is leadership and special talent from our seniors and we have that this year.
“We have special senior leaders at every spot across the field and I think that could be the difference in how we do in the playoff this year.”