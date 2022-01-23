The Catholic High girl’s soccer team has secured the top spot in Division IV, District 4 following a 2-0 victory over rival ESA on Saturday. The Lady Panthers still have one game left in district play, but their 4-0 record is enough to claim the title.
Anna Broussard and Sophie Vines scored a goal each for the Lady Panthers.
Head coach Stefan Norris said the win feels great, but his team didn’t always play up to their potential.
“I’m excited,” Norris said. “Anytime you get a win over a rival and over a big district opponent it feels good. We played sloppily at times. It was kind of in and out, you know, some decent spurts of possession and attacking play and some where we kind of fell off a little bit. Anytime you get a win over a district rival like that when things are hot, things are tense, you’re pleased.”
Two yellow cards for Sophie Vines meant the Lady Panthers were forced to play with only 10 players at the end of the game, forcing a tactical shift in the Catholic High team.
“The game plan was to help out in midfield,” Norris said. “They (ESA) did a great job of moving the ball around. They were pretty technical and composed on the ball, so we needed a little bit of help in terms of settling the center part of the field. At that point we wanted to drop some people into the midfield and see if we could see things out and make sure that we didn’t give up too many opportunities.”
Norris said winning the district title on Senior Night means a lot to the team, especially since they defeated ESA to do it.
“It feels great, especially after not having it last year and losing to ESA last year,” he said. “We have an ultimate goal in mind of winning the state championship, but this was goal number one so now we’re one down, but we still have bigger goals ahead of us.”
Catholic High is now 20-3-1 this season and retains the top spot in Division IV. The Lady Panthers host Houma Christian on Tuesday and Ascension Episcopal on Thursday to close out the regular season.