After a shaky start to the season, the Catholic High School softball team has found its form, stringing together six wins for the first time this year. The Lady Panthers picked up their latest win on the road against district opponent Franklin, defeating the Lady Hornets 16-0.
Hana Maturin led the scoring for Catholic High with two runs and three RBIs including one triple. Braye Bernard and Bailey Mire each recorded a home run during the win. Mia Poirier started from the mound for the Lady Panthers, throwing 21 strikes from 28 pitches with five strikeouts before making way for Emma Hamner to finish the game in the third inning with three strikeouts. Riley White (three runs), Rie Fletcher (two runs, one RBI), and Rebecca Riley (one run, one RBI) also contributed to the win.
Head coach Nelda Pontiff said that the injuries her team suffered early in the season gave the players the experience necessary to perform well in the district.
“We couldn’t have predicted those injuries,” she said. “You have to just try to do the best that you can with what you have. We have a young squad, so the way they would come out was the best that they could do in the beginning. They’re getting plate appearances now, so I’m not afraid to throw them in once we get a jump on a team.
Assistant coach Brian Pontiff said that the team struggled to hit well in the first inning against the slower pitching from Franklin.
“It's very hard, as you can tell. Our timing was off, even with our starters, they’re used to seeing better pitching. You have to teach them patience when it comes to that stuff, don’t just start swinging and giving it to them, make the pitchers work. They’re over-anxious, they want to kill everything, but we’re getting there.”
Despite the slow start, he explained that his game plan was always to keep the pressure on and not give way to mental mistakes.
“My strategy is to stay focused when you play teams like this because things can get out of hand very fast,” he said. “I know from experience of playing for a long time that teams like this will catch up with you quickly if you start laying down on them. What I really wanted to do was jump on them quick, break their spirits, and then we can start shuttling in those other athletes and go from there. It was slow in the first inning, we only had four runs and it was upsetting because they weren’t paying attention. They were being too aggressive, I thought.”
Pontiff said that he views the district race to be between Catholic High, Loreauville and Houma Christian, which is what he was expecting at the start of the season.
“We were expecting, if we handled business against Loreauville, to let Loreauville and Houma Christian battle it out,” he said. “If Loreauville beats them, then it becomes a three-way tie from what I understand. If Houma Christian beats Loreauville, then we roll into that second spot. That’s kind of what we’re looking forward to, but it is what it is and we’ll let it take place and go forward from there.”