Lady Panthers begin playoff trip Monday at No. 5 Newman

The Catholic High girls basketball team starts its playoff road Monday night as the 12th-seeded Lady Panthers head to New Orleans to take on No. 5 seed Newman in the first round.
The winner will take on No. 4 seed St. Charles in the quarterfinals later in the week.
CHS finished the season with a 9-13 record after starting 0-7.
Zy’rien Green had led the team with just under 14 points per game and had averaged close to a double-double in points and rebounds during district games.
“I’m really excited about going to the playoffs and I hope our team can go on the road and get a win,” Green said. “It’s the second year in a row that we are in the playoffs and we lost our only game in the playoffs last year and it would be great to get a win this year.
“We started off kind of rough this year but we started getting things together about the middle of the season and we’re playing really well right now.”
Catholic High averaged about 35 points per game this season.
Senior McKenzie Narcisseis ready for postseason play.
“It’s excitiing to get into the playoffs,” Narcisse said. “We had a bit of a rough season because we started off with all those losses. But we’ve put things together and we’ve picked up a few wins here and there.
“The thing we are most looking forward to Monday night is beating New man and trying to get to the next game.
“To won a couple of games and make it to the Top 28 would be exciting for us and for the school.”