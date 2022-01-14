The Catholic High girls’ soccer team recorded their 17th win of the season, defeating Academy of the Sacred Heart 9-1. The Lady Panthers took the lead early, as Anna Broussard scored her 150th goal for Catholic High. Sophie Vines added three goals and two assists, Elizabeth Perry added two goals, and Amielle Woodring scored one from a Terralynn Calais assist to end the game.
“Obviously it was a little bit one-sided,” head coach Stefan Norris said. “They’re starting a relatively new program, so they were building and struggled a little bit. Overall, our girls played well, played up to our standards. They did some good things as far as moving the ball, being dynamic, and being creative in the attacking third.”
Norris said that with his team leading 4-0 early in the game, he was able to substitute many of his junior varsity players.
“After five or 10 minutes I ended up subbing most of the JV in and they got plenty of time,” he said. “It’s some good district experience under their belt.”
The Lady Panthers have a combined roster of thirty players this season, which will allow Norris to manage injuries and fatigue as the playoffs approach.
The win over Sacred Heart brings the Lady Panthers back to their winning ways after a tough Teurlings tournament where Catholic High lost to Dominican and Baton Rouge. Despite the bumps in the road, the Lady Panther soccer machine is still cruising, leading the Division IV power ratings with a 17-3-1 record.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Vermilion Catholic on Saturday for their next district contest after picking up yet another win against LCA on Wednesday. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.