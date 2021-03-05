Lady Panthers’ Badeaux signs to play softball at Millsaps College

Laurie Badeaux first came to the attention of Millsaps College head softball coach Caroline DeLoach when she was at a showcase camp in Broussard the summer after her sophomore year at Catholic High School.
“I’ll never forget this, we were warming up and they were hitting us balls and stuff, getting ready, and I was standing on the side of her, and I was catching the balls, and I was one of probably the only three that were talking it up and rooting on the other girls that I barely knew,” Badeaux said. “And right off the bat that was one thing that she loved about me.”
After the coach saw Badeaux playing with her travel ball team the next two days at the showcase, she talked with the CHS coach and said she was interested in recruiting Badeaux.
Badeaux emailed the Millsaps coach and the two began emailing back and forth, which led to a visit to the campus in Jackson, Mississippi, the fall of her junior year.
“Right off the bat I completely fell in love with the campus,” Badeaux said. “It’s a beautiful campus.”
The visit, which came before the COVID pandemic shut down college and high school sports in the spring of 2020, including a meal at the school cafeteria with the Millsaps softball team.
Badeaux loved the experience so much that she chose to play college softball at the school, signing a national letter of intent this past Friday in a ceremony that also saw teammate Jodi Suire sign with Louisiana College. Two CHS baseball players also signed letters of intent, Zac Farris with Hendrix College and Carter Fletcher with Iowa Wesleyan.
Badeaux said Centenary College in Shreveport also offered her a spot on its softball team, and didn’t commit to Millsaps until the fall of 2020.
“When I went over there I felt more of a family feeling with Millsaps than I felt with the other schools that I looked into,” she said. “And I’d always told myself from the beginning that if I’m going to be going far away, I want to like it where I’m going and I want to make sure that I’m going to be treated good not just as an athlete but as a student and a person. I felt that was the best place for me for that.”
Badeaux said she plans to study biology because she’d like to be a physical therapist when she graduates. She’ll play first base for the Majors. She also pitches for CHS but said Millsaps usually doesn’t let its pitchers hit, and her hitting is one of the main reasons the school pursued her.
In addition to her hitting, her outgoing nature is one of her strengths in softball, she said.
“I have a pretty bright personality, I guess you could say, on and off the field, and I let my personality take over and I try to lead our team, not just in hitting but on the field, off the field, in the dugout,” she said.
She still has things to improve, she said, as anyone does, no matter how good they are at their sport. She’d like to work on her fielding, and the ball placement in her hitting to get runners in to score.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “It’s always been a dream of mine (to play college softball) ever since I started travel ball (at age 9).”
Badeaux thanked her parents and her high school and travel ball coaches, and especially her teammates, who pushed her on and off the field to get where she is.