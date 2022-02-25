The New Iberia Senior High softball team picked up its second loss of the season on Wednesday, losing 18-4 to Southside.
The Sharks established a 5-0 lead in the first inning, putting NISH on its back foot early. The Yellow Jackets struggled to get on base thanks to great pitching from Southside, and spent the rest of the game trying to outrun the mercy rule.
NISH head coach Kasha Brown said that her team didn’t enter the game mentally focused.
“I just believe that we didn’t show up ready to play,” she said. “We’re so fixated on the wrong things and not coming out here mentally prepared to get the job done.”
NISH faces a very busy remainder of the week, facing Cecilia away on Thursday and a tournament over the weekend. Brown said that she believes that her team can turn the performances around, if they can focus.
“It’s all up to them,” she said. “I can sit here and tell them all that we want, but unless they can get themselves mentally prepared and the chemistry where it needs to be, these are the results that are going to happen.”
“I’m confident that we are more than capable of getting it done, we just have to come out ready to go.”
When asked about whether the senior players were stepping into a leadership role, Brown said, “I can’t say that they are.”
“We still have a lot to work on,” she explained. “I feel like a lot of us are more focused on things that we feel like should be happening instead of trusting the plan and the process that’s in place and it’s affecting our game. I just think that if we can be a lot more selfless instead of selfish, we’ll be a lot more successful this season.”
Brown said she believes the team lacks trust in one another, which is causing issues and creating distractions.
“I think it’s more or less just trying to build trust. They told me themselves, they lack trust. Things that outsiders are saying, be it from parents or friends, we have to let that go. They’re not out here and working with the team every day, so we just need to focus on what’s going on with our team and don’t let anybody come between us and we’ll be unstoppable.”