New Iberia Senior High softball player Ke’Asia St. Julien, seated at center, is flanked by parents Wendel St. Julien and Lakeidra St. Julien as she signs to play softball at LSU-Alexandria. Standing from left are Tuni St. Julien, Devida St. Julien, Debbie Griffin, Kaden St. Julien and Robin Perez.
New Iberia Senior High softball player Ke’Asia St. Julien, seated at center, is flanked by parents Wendel St. Julien and Lakeidra St. Julien as she signs to play softball at LSU-Alexandria. Standing from left are Kaden St. Julien, head coach Kasha Brown and coach Megan Granger.
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
New Iberia Senior High softball player Ke’Asia St. Julien, seated at center, is surrounded by teammates and coaches at her signing ceremony.
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
Ke’Asia St. Julien signed her national letter of intent to play softball at Lousiana State University at Alexandria on Tuesday in front of family, friends, and school administrators.
St. Julien says that she chose LSUA because the school felt like home.
“The college just felt like it was for me,” said St. Julien. “Something about it just screamed ‘home’. It has a cool, friendly atmosphere and it felt like I would fit in.”
While the senior wasn’t signed to play a specific position, St. Julien says that she can play any of the nine positions that she needs to for her team.
“I just want to play. I have enough confidence in myself that I could play any of those positions.”
St. Julien says that she has worked for years to be able to play softball at the next level, but the journey isn’t over yet.
“It feels like a dream come true. I’ve always worked for this, I’ve always wanted this, but it doesn’t stop there and I have to keep getting better every day.”
“I would like to give a specific shout out to Coach Brown, even though she hasn’t been here long she has helped me, especially with my mental game. She has helped me look at the game in a different way. Also to my parents, because they never stopped believing in me. I’d also like to thank my team. Even when times got tough, I was always able to fall back and talk to them and they were always there for me.