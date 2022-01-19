The New Iberia Senior High girls basketball team is on a roll, currently 12-5 with a 7 game win streak. The next test for the Lady Yellow Jackets will be district rival Acadiana.
NISH will travel to Lafayette for their first district game of the season on Friday, and will face strong opposition from the 14-11 Lady Rams.
Coach Chris Johnson says that facing a tough opponent in the first game of the district schedule will prepare his team for the weeks ahead.
“They’re a tough team, a physical team. To open up district with a tough team like Acadiana is a good test for us going forward.”
NISH is coming off of a dominating 61-32 win over Comeaux last week. Laila Sigure scored 19 points in the win and Myka Johnson had 13 points.
Johnson says that the seven game winning streak gives his team a boost going into their next game.
“Having the momentum is big for us,” said Johnson. “The girls are really pumped up about keeping the win streak alive, we talk about it every day. We’ve been striving to make it to seven games, so now we’re focused on making it eight.”
The NISH team has struggled with COVID protocol issues like many teams in the area, but as the season winds to a close Johnson says that his team is focused on perfecting their mental attributes.
“We are focusing on attitude and effort. We continue to work on those two things, as well as being a better teammate and being a better student. Those are the things that we can control ourselves, in addition to playing well.”
NISH will follow up their trip to Acadiana with two home games, and a win away would give them an edge when they host their next district opponents.