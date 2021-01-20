Safely up by 7 points late in the fourth quarter, one could assume that New Iberia Senior High girls basketball team would take care of business and beat District 3-5A rival Southside, currently the 16th seed in the latest unofficial power rankings by the LHSAA.
Instead, the Lady Jackets had to fight off a late charge from Southside and hit a late free throw to hold on and beat the Lady Sharks 46-43 Tuesday night to improve to 7-11 overall and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Tre’nevia Jacob scored 21 points and Laila Sigure had 10 points as NISH and Southside changed leads about six times during the contest.
“I want to thank the fans for coming tonight,” NISH coacH Shalicia Johnson said. It helped us bring the energy we needed to finish off the game.
“Their support really pushed us through against the No. 16 team in the state.”
After a sluggish first quarter from both teams, the two district rivals got after each other for three quarters.
NISH held the lead to open the game, Southside rallied to take the lead in the second quarter, NISH fought back to retake the lead in the third quarter and Southside fired one final salvo late in the game but couldn’t quite finish off the comback win
“It’s something that we’ve been trying to instill in the girls is to push through the while game,” Johnson said. “And it’s starting to click.”
Johnson added that with a young team, it’s up to her and the coaching staff to keep motivating the players to do their best.
“And everything is starting to fall into place,” Johnson said.
Now the Lady Jackets, who were 39th in the latest unofficial LHSAA power rankings released Tuesday, start to make a playoff push as New Iberia plays host to ACadiana Friday.
“We need to get more wins and that will finalize for us a spot in the playoffs,” Johnson said.