The New Iberia Senior High girl’s soccer team came up short against Lafayette High on Saturday, losing 3-0.
The Lady Jackets looked dangerous at times, but were unable to keep possession against a strong Lafayette team. Goalkeeper errors gave the Lady Lions their first and second goals, and a trick play from a corner kick sealed the 3-0 defeat.
Head Coach Waylon Bourque says that despite the score, he is proud of his team’s effort.
“I feel comfortable, I think the players played really well,” said Bourque. “We fought until the end, that’s all you can ask for.”
NISH spent the second half adjusting their players and positions, looking for a weakness in the Lafayette High defense. Bourque says that the team is always looking for an advantage.
“It’s always a puzzle that we are trying to put together, and once in a while we see an area where we can move another piece in that works better.”
NISH is now 1-3 in district and 12-5-1 overall. District opponents Southside and Acadiana are still ahead for the Lady Yellow Jackets, and Bourque says that he hopes for “A close game.”
Assistant coach Steven Sorrel added that “all our games are going to be close, if we can keep the scores low, that’s all we can do.”
NISH will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Southside. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.