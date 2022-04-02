Going into the third inning of their district game against Barbe, the New Iberia Senior High softball team was doing pretty well. They had held the Lady Buccaneers to just three runs and a big home run from senior Trista Reagan had kept the game close. Whatever hope the NISH team had of winning was quickly extinguished after Barbe added 10 runs in the third inning.
Trista Reagan finished the game with 1 run and 2 RBIs. Janie Sewell added another RBI for the Lady Jackets, and Ke’Asia St.Julien and Nevaeh Courville each scored 1 run. Emmaline Trosclair started the game from the mound, throwing 27 strikes in 51 pitches with two strikeouts. Janie Sewell came in to finish up the game as pitcher, throwing 38 strikes in 59 pitches with four strikeouts.
Head coach Kasha Brown said that her team has struggled with consistency this season, leading to their 7-18 record.
“We’re having trouble with consistency; consistently hitting spots, consistently coming in thinking that we can actually compete with the other teams, and consistency with the attitudes overall,” she said. “They come and do what they want sometimes. Whenever they consistently listen to us, we make things happen.”
Brown was forced to make a tactical change against Barbe, moving her starting catcher, freshman Madison Taylor, to first base and putting senior Trista Reagan in behind the plate. Brown said that she made the change to capitalize on Reagan’s experience and Taylor’s speed.
“Some of the pitches that (Madison faced) I feel like could’ve been framed,” Brown explained. “Trista does a better job framing them, so we needed to try to do something different. Also, whenever Barbe made certain plays like bunting the ball, I knew that (Madison) had a better arm and can move faster to the ball, so it worked out for us in certain situations to have her play at first.”
The Lady Jackets have only managed one district win so far this season, but have picked up important victories in the last month against St. Martinville and Westgate. Brown said that she has noticed positive changes in the team during her first year in charge, pointing out the stronger mentality her team has shown against strong opponents.
“They’ve been fighting a lot and continuing to push whenever we’re playing against curtain teams,” she said. “Even whenever we were playing Sulphur, we were down eight runs and we came back and only lost by two. You just have to keep pushing, no matter who is on the other team.”
As NISH enters the final weeks of the regular season, they are currently ranked as the No. 39 seed, 7 spots below where they need to be to make the playoffs. The Yellow Jackets still have a few district games remaining, as well as a game against cross-town rival Catholic High, so there is still time to gather the required power points to make a postseason appearance. The Lady Jackets are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, when they host district rival Sulphur at 4 p.m.