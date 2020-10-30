Lady Jackets beat Barbe

New Iberia Senior High School claimed a 3-1 win over Barbe High School to win its first district volleyball match of the season.
NISH beat the Lady Bucs 24-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-4.
Kelis Boutte’ had 36 assists, one ace and one dig to pace the Lady Jackets. KeAsia St. Julien had 11 digs; Laila Sigure had 18 kills and one block; Zoriohn Davis had two aces, an assist, three kills and five digs; Sanaa Thibodeaux had two aces, an assist, three kills and two digs; Abby Smith had six aces, seven kills and 13 digs; NyAsia Drexler had 10 kills and a block; and Shelbi Mallet had 14 digs.
NISH (6-8 overall, 1-5 district) was scheduled to play host to Southside High School on Thursday to wrap up the regular season.