FRANKLIN — Amari Butler scored a career high 37 points and the Franklin Lady Hornets improved to 3-0 in district play Tuesday with a 57-40 home win over Catholic High.
Franklin led only 14-11 after one quarter but pushed that lead to 28-19 at halftime nad 42-27 through three periods.
Butler had one 3-point field goal and went 10-for-13 at the foul line. Makhia Fernandez added 6 points and Rontrinia Hawkins and Autumn Jones had 4 points each.
Franklin coach Jacinta Verrett said Teiylar Leon was also the pivotal defensive player of the game, holding Catholic High's top player Zy'rien Green to 4 points in the second half.
The Lady Hornets improved to 8-4 overall and 3-0 in district and play host to Loreauville Friday. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Franklin 65, West St. Mary 33
Amari Butler scored a team-high 25 points as Franklin returned to District 7-2A play Monday with a win over West St. Mary.
The Lady Hornets led 15-8 after one quarter, 32-22 at halftime and 53-33 after three periods.
Makhia Fernandez added 18 pointsfor FSH and Rontrinia Hawkins had 12 points. Butler went 7-for-10 at the foul line. Three other players scored for the Lady Hornets.
Franklin 72, Breaux Bridge 49
FRANKLIN — Rontrinia Hawkins scored 24 points and Makhai Fernandez added 21 to help the Franklin Lady Hornets Franklin beat Breaux Bridge in a non-district girls’ basketball game Friday.
Franklin (6-4 overall) led 20-8 after one quarter, 41-16 at halftime and 66-28 after three periods.
Amari Butler added 10 points for Franklin and Nya Smith had 8, including a 3-pointer.
Boys
St. Martinville 89, Kaplan 20
ST. MARTINVILLE — Five players scored in double figures and St. Martinville Senior High held Kaplan to single-digit scoring in all four quarters of an 89-20 District 6-3A boys’ basketball game Friday.
Tanner Harrison led St. Martinville with 14 points and Davantre Alexander added 13. Andrew Savoy finished with 12 points, Mandrel Butler with 11 and Datayvious Gabriel with 10, and five other players scored for the Tigers.
Savoy had two 3-point baskets and Butler, Harrison, Jevon Sam and Alexander each had one.
SMSH, which improved to 2-0 in district, led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter, 41-10 at halftime and 62-18 after three periods, then limited the Pirates to 2 points in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Greene had 6 points to lead Kaplan and Cameron Simon had 5.