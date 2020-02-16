FRANKLIN — The Franklin High School Girls Basketball team defeated Ascension Episcopal 68-30 Thursday night to complete an undefeated District 7-2A campaign and snag its first district championship in 13 years.
A proud Franklin High Girls Basketball Coach Jacinta Verret watched as her girls cut down the basketball net while reflecting her special team.
“I came to Franklin eight years ago to win a championship,” Verret said. “For four years we struggled even to get a winning season.
“Then we got in the playoffs the year these seniors were freshmen. This group has made the playoffs three of the last four years.”
Beginning this season, Verret wasn’t sure how this team would play together, but she has been quite pleased with the outcome. “They’ve been fun to watch and a joy to be around,” she added. She has been especially impressed with Senior Sta’Trail Butler who the coach said carried the team for the first three years. This year, Butler has plenty of help, including her Freshman sister Amari Butler.
Thursday night, Amari led the team with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while Sta’Trail scored 14 points including three 3-pointers.
Rontrinia Hawkins added 11 points, followed Makhai Fernandez with 9, and Autumn Jones and Kirsten Perro with 4 points each.
Between 2003 and 2007, the Lady Hornets, led by current boys Head Coach Alexis Rack and Adrienne Johnson, snagged 5 district championships and two State Championships in 2003 and 2004.
Now it’s this year’s team’s turn to put together a run that will hopefully get them deep into the playoffs.
“We’ve got some things to work on, Verret, but when the playoffs start I believe we will be prepared.”