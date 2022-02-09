The Franklin Lady Hornet basketball team kept their dreams of claiming a district championship alive Monday, defeating district rival Jeanerette 63-34. Franklin is now 15-6 overall and 12-1 in district.
For the Franklin team, a win against Jeanerette was never in doubt. Head coach Jacinta Verret said that her team was able to make substitutions and give crucial game experience to the whole team.
“All of our kids got to play with kids that play all the time,” Verret said. “It wasn’t just like at the end of the game when we are up by a whole bunch, we just put what’s left, we didn’t have to do that today. One of our kids that never gets to play got to play with four of our really good kids at one point, so it gives them quality experience on the court.”
Jeanerette focused on driving to the wing and taking shots from around the 3-point line, and found some success from Diamond Walters, who scored 13 against the Lady Hornets. Verret said that Jeanerette’s game plan caused a bit of trouble for her team.
“It frustrates the heck out of me because they put it up and it goes in, especially that No. 13 (Walters). She’s got a nice little shot,” Verret said. “Maybe with a little help they’d be a little better. It makes it easier to defend sometimes, but one of the things we need to work on is being more aggressive on the boards, going up and getting balls. Just because we’re bigger doesn’t mean we get all the rebounds. Nothing frustrates me more than when some 4-foot-3 kid gets a rebound.”
Franklin may have conceded a few from the wings, but looked dominant in the post and kept the tempo high, even when they had a twenty point lead. Verret said that she always wants to play an aggressive and energetic game.
“We always want to dictate the pace of the game. Since I went here, it’s always been a run and gun offense, we didn’t walk the ball up the floor. That’s the way we play here, we want to push the ball up the floor and hope that you give out before we do.”
Franklin now turn their attention to the end of the season and the district title race. With one win and one defeat to West St. Mary, Franklin need to pick up a win against Ascension Episcopal in their last game of the regular season to either win the district outright or be named co-champions with West St. Mary. If the Lady Wolfpack pick up wins on Tuesday and Thursday, they could finish the season with the same district record as Franklin.
Franklin’s final game will tip off at 6 p.m. at Franklin Senior High School.
Franklin 82, Jeanerette 64
The Franklin boys picked up their fourth straight district win on Monday, defeating Jeanerette.
The Hornets are 9-2 in district play and 15-7 overall. Their final game of the season is against fellow district frontrunner Catholic High, and the result of that game may be what decides the district champion.
Franklin returns to action on Friday when they play host to Ascension Epsicopal. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.