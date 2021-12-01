The Highland Baptist Lady Bears recorded their first win of the soccer season on Tuesday, an 8-0 shut out of the St. Martinville Lady Tigers.
Madison Champagne and Meagan Champagne each scored three goals for HBCS. Samantha Taylor and Addison Yates each provided one goal in the Lady Bears’ victory.
Highland opened the season with a loss to New Iberia Senior High. Highland coach Fafadji Acouetey said his team is slowly but surely getting to where they need to be to compete with the best teams in the area.
“My girls did well, coming from a loss and trying to settle the team together,” he said.”I would say, on the positive side, winning means you are doing something right on the field.”
“I know we still have a long way to go, but hopefully slowly and surely we can get there. I always take the game one at a time.”
The Lady Bears struggled early to dial in their passing in the face of heavy pressure from St. Martinville, but eventually the speed of Highland’s attackers proved to be the difference.
Highland gave some of its younger players a chance to play at the varsity level in Tuesday’s win. Acouetey said that being able to give those players experience will pay off in the long run.
“I have every age group, so like I said, we are trying,” he said. “Most of the younger girls are able to help us in case we have to rotate our starters. They train hard at practice, so we try to give them game time where they can practice and help us.”
Highland Baptist will be back in action on Thursday against Lafayette Christian Academy. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. at Highland Baptist Christian School.
Catholic High 2, Teurlings 2
Despite one goal each by Anna Broussard and Sophie Vines, the Lady Panthers were unable to earn a win in their home game against Teurlings Catholic.
The Lady Panthers will face Grace Christian Saturday at 2 p.m. at Grace Christian School.
New Iberia 8, Carencro 0
The New Iberia Lady Jackets defeated won their fourth straight game Tuesday.
Gia Golecki scored twice and assisted once. Kimberly Marin (1 goal, 2 assists), Talia Touchet (1 goal), Cameron Delahousaye (1 goal), Paige Viator (1 goal), and Avery Tourney (1 goal) also contributed to the win.
NISH will travel to Vermilion Catholic on Thursday for their next game. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.