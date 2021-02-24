For most teams, playoff time means a countdown of the four or five games needed to reach the final game for the championship.
Not so at Highland Baptist.
After the No. 2 seed Lady Bears dispatched No. 15 seed and District 8-A rival Central Catholic 60-33 in the first round of the Division IV playoffs Monday night, head girls basketball coach Carole Sensley said it wasn’t one down, three to go, it was one down, next team up.
“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Sensley said. “We won one, let’s get ready for the next one.”
Next up for the Lady Bears is a quarterfinal match with No.8 seed Opelousas Catholic, a 47-42 winner over No. 10 seed St. Mary’s, Thursday at HBCS.
The winner will advance to the Division IV semifinals next week at Southeastern Louisiana University’s University Center.
“We did look a little sloppy tonight,” Sensley said. “When you take a week off and you’re used to playing every couple of days, I think that sometimes that affects you. I think that the girls also put a little extra pressure on themselves as well.
“All of these things are correctable and we are still alive in the playoffs.”
Marin Barras scored 10 of her game-high 27 points in the first quarter as Highland completed the sweep of the Lady Eagles this season. HBCS beat Central Catholic twice in the regular season to go with Monday’s playoff win.
M’Kiyah Olivier added 17 points while Dusti Abshire and Bri Sensley each had 6 points for Highland,which improved to 21-4 on the season.
Central Catholic, which only dressed out six players for the game, finished the season at 5-11.
Highland jumped out to the early lead over the Lady Eagles as Barras pounded away inside
The HBCS senior, who won the LHSAA State Indoor Track Meet Shot put title Sunday, was too much for Central Catholic and as Sensley and Abshire kept feeding her the ball inside and Barras converted each opportunity into points.
But while Barras was doing her damage, the rest of the team was contributing as well.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times,” Sensley said. “It’s tough to play a team twice. You know one another, you become familiar with one another. There is not much that you can do to make adjustments.”
Central Catholic kept it as close as possible, but in the end was no match for HBCS.
Laurielle Bias led CCHS with 12 points.
“It helps being at home,” Sensley said. “Our fan base turns out and supports. Things are familiar at the school. The kids know the routine. It’s an advantage.”
In other girls’ playoff games Monday involving Teche Area teams, No. 5 seed Isidore Nemwan beat No. 12 seed Catholic High 52-41 in Division III; No. 12 seed Lincoln Prep beat No. 21 seed Centerville 93-41 in Class A; No. 27 seed Vinton upset No. 5 seed Franklin 52-46 in Class 2A; No. 2 seed Amite beat No. 31 seed West St. Mary 98-11 in Class 2A; and No. 10 seed Belle Chasse beat No. 23 seed Westgate 52-46 in Class 4A.