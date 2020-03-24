From humble beginnings when it first stepped on to the LHSAA volleyball court in 2011, the Highland Baptist Lady Bears have been a work in progress.
That first year, HBCS won all of two games, beating Franklin Senior High in five sets both times.
Since the Coach Brigette Boudreaux’s teams have slowly but surely improved to the point where the Lady Bears were a tough out for anyone.
It all came together during the 2020 season, their ninth season in the LHSAA, as Highland Baptist put together a 24-15 overall record and finished as the 11th seed in the Division IV playoffs, where they beat No. 22 seed Crescent City in the first round and No. 8 seed Northside Christian in the second round to reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.
At the state tournament, Highland’s magical run continued on that Thursday as the Lady Bears took out No. 3 seed Academy of the Sacred Heart - Grand Coteau in a three set sweep to reach the semifinals for the first time in school history
The magical run came to an end in Fridays semifinals as the Lady Bears lost to nemesis No. 2 seed Central Catholic of Morgan City three sets to one.
Even though it came to an end, the 2019 version of the Highland Baptist volleyball team finished with 27 total wins and had a streak of 12 wins in 15 games at one point.
Will the 10th season in 2020 be as magical?