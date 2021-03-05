Highland Baptist fell just short of its goal of winning a girls’ basketball state championship Thursday, but head coach Carol Sensley couldn’t have been prouder of the way her team handled the season and the school’s historic run to the finals.
The Lady Bears handled the big stage with no troubles, but just couldn’t get the ball in the hoop enough against top-seeded Ouachita Christian, falling 61-40 at the University Center at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, Sensley said in a phone interview as the team was headed to a meal following the game.
“We handled ourselves in a mature way the entire season,” she said. “We were very focused.
“For the most part I though we handled ourselves with class, a class act. We were. We weren’t intimidated by the big stage. We handled it well.”
Despite being double- and triple-teamed, senior Marin Barras finished with a double-double again, scoring a team-high 17 points and grabbing 14 boards. M’Kiyiah Olivier added 15 points for the Lady Bears.
And second-seeded Highland handled Ouachita Christian’s full-court pressure well, but at times rushed their shots. “You’ve got to give Ouachita Christian credit,” the coach said. “They pressure you. They pressured us the whole time, and I thought that we actually handled the press in the frontcourt, I just thought when we got into the backcourt that we didn’t capitalize on the open shots. A press is designed to speed you up and make you take quick shots, and I thought we did that and just didn’t finish our shots.”
Playing in a coliseum after playing all year in high school gyms presented a challenge for the HBCS shooters, also, Sensley said.
“I know the depth perception from the openness of shooting at those goals, I know that affected us a little,” Sensley said. “Because it’s different when you’re playing from a high school gym, going into a coliseum, so shooting the basketball on the perimeter, we didn’t shoot it as well.”
But the Lady Bears still played hard the entire way.
“I thought we fought hard from start to finish,” Sensley said. “From the time we tipped it up to the end of the ballgame, we just kept fighting and that’s been a testament of how things have been all year for this team. We just grinded it out.”
Before the game, Sensley had said she didn’t expect a letdown after an emotional semifinal win against Cedar Creek. The Cougars had eliminated HBCS from the playoffs the previous season, and Highland players were excited to see Cedar Creek with a chance to avenge that loss.
But as expected by their coach, the Lady Bears got past that win quickly and focused on the finals.
“It was one game at a time,” Sensley said of her team’s approach to the season and playoffs. “I knew handling their pressure, and I talked (to the team) about handling Ouachita Christian’s pressure being something that we needed to do, and then executing offensively. I thought they did a really good job defending us with that 2-2-1 pressure. Then when we got it in the half court, we were just rushing. We were getting open looks and I thought we took some really good shots, but I think we were a little rushed.”
Thursday’s game marked the deepest run into the playoffs in the school’s relatively short history in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, and Sensley said she was proud of what they were able to do.
“I’m proud of this basketball team, proud of what we accomplished,” she said. “We overcame a lot of things this year with COVID and cancellation of some games, we handled all of those things well. Of course, we have a veteran club. We have four seniors on our team, and all four of them have been together for four years, and then you add Bri (Sensley), my daughter, who’s a junior on the team. They kept the focus on the team and they kept the team just pulling together.
“I’m just elated and just proud of this basketball team. And a little lucky to coach these girls, because I’ll tell you what, they handled their business.”
The team also owes thanks to the community, she said, to Highland Baptist Christian School, the administration and faculty, the cheerleaders, fans, parents and community businesses, as well as other local schools who put up on their marquees their support for the team.
“We don’t want to take for granted any of that, and we want to thank everybody that took time to support the Highland Baptist Lady Bears, and we hope that we made our community proud,” Sensley said. “I have two amazing assistant coaches that nobody knows how much the assistant coaches work, that helped me stay focused and put gameplans together, and these girls executed it. Just a very proud moment to be a Lady Bear.”