Lady Bears fall to LCA in slugfest

Sydnei Thomas singled on the first pitch she saw in the top of the seventh inning to break an 11-all tie and give Lafayette Christian Academy the lead in a 17-11 win Friday against Highland Baptist Christian School.
Highland Baptist Christian collected 12 hits and Lafayette Christian had 15 in the high-scoring affair.
The Lady Bears took an early lead in the second inning, scoring two runs on a Rylee Guthrie double.
Mikah Thibodeaux was credited with the victory for the Knights. She went seven innings, allowing 12 hits and 11 runs while striking out six.
Ava Armentor took the loss for Highland Baptist. Over seven innings, Armentor allowed 17 runs on 15 hits and struck out six.
Dusti Abshire went 3-for-5 and Jessica Suire and Bell Breaux also had multiple hits for Highland Baptist.
Alison Begnaud, Thibodeaux, Stevie Credeur and Alyse Boudreaux had multi-hit games for LCA.