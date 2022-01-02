The Highland Baptist Christian School girls basketball team is flying high as 2022 begins, recording their 12th victory Thursday against West St. Mary.
The Lady Bears began the season with a 2-1 showing at the NISH tournament, but suffered a second loss against E.D. White shortly after. Highland bounced back and recorded nine straight wins before falling to Denham Springs in the Brusly tournament.
The Lady Bears begin 2022 by facing Westgate and Southside before opening district play.
Highland coach Carol Sensley said her team struggled a little with conditioning due to the holidays, but was able to pull out an important win.
“A very scrappy game,” Sensley said. “We’ve been off for six or seven days and it showed in our conditioning, but credit to St. Mary, they’re very athletic, very talented. They’ve won some games and I thought that, athletically, they matched with us very well and forced us into some tough situations.
“Defensive performance and rebounding put us over the edge and we did what we needed to do. We have a lot of cleaning up to do, but everything is correctable and I’m pleased with the win. This is a good win for us.”
Highland controlled the game from the beginning, but a strong push early in the third quarter by West St. Mary proved to be a test for the Lady Bears.
“I kind of told them to absorb it, but I also thought that we needed to play smarter,” Sensley said. “They’re a team that makes you make quick decisions and I thought that we didn’t pass the ball as well as I hoped to. Credit to their defense, but again we made the big baskets to stop their run. I knew the game was going to be a game of runs, and I thought we came down and scored in the big moments when we needed to.”
Highland senior Bri Sensley led the scoring for the Lady Bears, scoring 16 points and shooting 50 percent from the line. Strong performances from M’Kiyiah Olivier (14 points) and Yvette Olivier (13 points) also contributed to the win. Garylon Brown (17 points) was the top scorer for West St. Mary.