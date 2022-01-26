The Highland Baptist Christian School girls’ soccer team celebrated Senior Night on Monday, defeating Erath 8-0 in the last home contest of the season.
Prior to kickoff, family, friends, and teammates gathered in the Highland Baptist gymnasium to celebrate the five Lady Bears seniors. The players honored were Bella Breaux, Ellie Broussard, Madison Champagne, Madeline Fowler, and Lindsay Moore.
The rain and frigid temperature wasn’t enough to cause problems for the Lady Bears, who entered halftime with a five goal lead. Three more goals in the second half brought Highland to the mercy rule over Erath, ending the game 8-0. Madison Champagne scored three goals, Anna Perello scored two, and a goal each was scored by Meagan Champagne, Lillian Nicholson, and Bella Breaux.
Head coach Fafadji Acouetey said winning on senior night is an extra treat to a senior class that has played such a pivotal role to the Highland soccer program.
“The game was great, it was nice for senior night. This is how you want to finish the regular season. The seniors have done so much for the team so they deserve this.”
Acouetey and the rest of the coaching staff did their best to allow their senior players to score goals and make assists, something he said is an important way to honor his players on senior night.
“It was so good, I’m happy for them. If you see the history of this school and soccer at Highland Baptist, you know that those girls deserve this,” he said. “The seniors have given so much for the team, so it was great to be able to spread the goals and assists around.”
Highland Baptist now have a 9-5-1 record this season, and are No. 14 in the Division IV power ratings. The Lady Bears will travel to Westminster Christian on Wednesday and Morgan City on Thursday to finish out the regular season.