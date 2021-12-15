The Highland Baptist Lady Bears soccer team defeated Westgate 8-0 on Tuesday, improving their record to 3-4 this season.
Madison Champagne led the Lady Bear’s scoring with three goals.
Meagan Champagne (2 goals), Addison Yates (1 goal), Samantha Taylor (1 goal), and Lillian Nicholson (1 goal) also contributed to the win.
Highland dominated possession early, forcing the Tigers back into their own half. By halftime, the score was 7-0. Highland coach Fafadji Acouetey capitalized on the score line by giving his younger players time on the field.
“We might end up needing them during the season so it’s a good thing, I really like that,” said Acouetey.
“A good win, a good boost for my girls. I think (it was good) for the morale since this past weekend we were down. This is a good game for us to lay back on and start again.”
The Lady Bears suffered back to back losses at the David Thibodeaux tournament, as well as a loss to Catholic High in the week prior. Acouetey hopes that the victory over Westgate will result in more positive performances for his team.
Highland will be back in action at David Thibodaux STEM Academy on Thursday.
Westgate is currently winless this season, with a 0-6 record. The Lady Tigers will continue their season in an away contest against Westminster Christian Academy on Wednesday.