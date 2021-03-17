BROUSSARD — The familiar forest green grandstands that wrap up around the 18th green at Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club are nowhere in sight.
For nearly three decades, those stands were overflowing with fans cheering on players as they walked up to the final hole of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are no grandstands erected this year because there are no fans allowed at the 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. The first round of the tournament begins Thursday.
For the competitors in this year’s field, the absence of fans is not as big of a deal as some might anticipate it being — especially considering they have been playing in front of no crowds for nearly a year.
“I am used to no crowds,” said Hayden Buckley, who won the most recent Korn Ferry Tour event in Florida as an alternate. “I played a mini-tour event last week and I have played mini-tour events the past few years. So I don’t think it really is going to change anything.”
“Everybody starts off the game playing in front of nobody, right?” former LSU star Andrew Loupe added. “It will be different but I don’t think it will be the worst thing in the world.”
Buckley and Loupe will be part of a strong field of more than 100 golfers who will look to conquer the 7,061-yard par-71 course layout.
Eight of the Top 10 players on Korn Ferry Tour are playing in the tournament, including Taylor Pendrith (No. 2) and Davis Riley (No. 3).
In addition, four past champions Julian Etulain (2018), Kris Blanks (2014), Fabian Gomez (2010) and Steven Aiker (2002) are in the field, as is one runner-up Justin Lower (2019).
For Buckley, getting the monkey off his back of finally winning a tournament (Suncoast Classic) has given him a boost of confidence as he is set to make his Louisiana Open debut this week.
“There’s no wondering what’s next,” Buckley said. “It’s right there for me to take. I feel like I belong finally.”
Loupe, a Baton Rouge native, is playing on a sponsor’s exemption this week. The 32-year-old joined the Korn Ferry Tour in 2013 and has one win under his belt — the 2015 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship. Loupe has only played in eight Korn Ferry Tour events since 2018 and has not posted a single Top 25 finish in those events.
Loupe is relishing the opportunity to play at the Louisiana Open for the first time since 2012.
“I am very excited to be back here,” Loupe said. “It’s always great to play close to home. The circumstances are different than they have been in the past. It’s just good to have people close to you that care and are only an hour away.”
Loupe is hoping to not have to depend on a morale boost from his family and friends, as he will be leaning on his experience of playing in the tournament multiple times.
Loupe said he understands the key to success at Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club is how to navigate the areas around the greens.
“There are a lot of drop offs and tight lies,” Loupe said. “There is just not a lot of room for error when it comes to chipping and pitching.”
Buckley, who acknowledged just how challenging the areas around the green were during practice on Monday, says he will be focusing on the aspect of his game that helped win his first ever Korn Ferry Tour event three weeks ago — ball striking.
“I didn’t put well and I still won,” Buckley said.
“Justin Thomas putted pretty bad at The Players on Sunday and still won. It just shows what ball striking can do.”