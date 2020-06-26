La. sportsmen asked to donate to Hunters For The Hungry

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana sportsmen can help the needy in their community by donating to Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana upon purchasing a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries license.
As the deadline for fishing license renewals nears on June 30, 2020, Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana (H4H) is reminding hunters and fishermen to help feed the hungry in their community by donating at checkout. This can be accomplished on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website or by making a request at a local license provider.
Thanks to the generosity of Louisiana’s sportsmen, H4H saw a 65% increase in the donation of deer from the 2019/2020 “Freshly Harvested Game Program,” in comparison to the 2018/2019 season. Over 800 deer were donated to the partner processors. Between this program and the annual “Clean Out Your Freezer Day,” where all types of protein are collected, H4H provided over 250,000 meals on the tables of the needy throughout the state of Louisiana since September of 2019.
To increase the meals provided through June 2020, H4H encourages sportsmen to share and show their community they care by following these steps:
Purchase a fishing license from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at https://www.h4hla.org/buy-license or ask a local license provider.
Donate any amount to Hunters For the Hungry Louisiana at checkout.
Visit www.h4hla.org/donate to make a monetary donation directly to the organization.
“With the uncertainty of times ahead, we understand the significance of what we’re asking. With the amount of licenses that are purchased annually, even a $1 donation per purchase could greatly increase our funds to cover game processing costs, ” says Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana.
To learn more about the mission and programs under Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana or to become involved with the organization, visit www.h4hla.org or contact Executive Director Julie Grunewald at julie@h4hla.org.