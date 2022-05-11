Lafayette’s newest professional soccer team, the LA Krewe, began their latest season on Sunday with a dramatic 2-2 draw against LA Parish.
The Krewe, who was promoted to the United Soccer League 2 (USL2) following two seasons in the Gulf Coast Premier League, also won the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) Independent Cup last season and qualified for the US Open Cup in the last two seasons.
In their first game in USL2, the Krewe hosted the LA Parish, the only other Louisiana-based team in the league. Despite controlling the tempo early, the Krewe looked toothless in the final third. Krewe defender Munir Poca’s tackle resulted in a penalty for the Parish late in the first half, which was converted and put the Krewe on the back foot going into the break.
The second half began much like the first, with the Krewe dominating possession and controlling the tempo of the game, but unable to direct their shots onto the frame of the goal. Desperate for the equalizer, the Krewe stretched their lines and were unable to cope with a quick Parish counter, leaving the home team with a two-goal deficit to overcome.
Undeterred by the second goal, the Krewe continued their attack. Time after time players were able to take shots in or around the penalty area, but none could find the back of the net. With less than a quarter of an hour left in the game, Ricardo Caliman gained possession of the ball in the midfield and played a spectacular ball forward to Alcibiades Duran Jr., who slotted it past the keeper to the far post.
Another counterattack resulted in confusion around the Krewe goal. A Parish player hit the ground from a soft challenge and the referee pointed to the spot. Fans held their breath, knowing that another goal against the Krewe would certainly mean a loss, but goalkeeper Sami Borchali had other plans. Borchali correctly guessed the direction of the penalty kick and kept out the shot, keeping his team in the game.
Goalkeeper Sami Borchalli said that even though he couldn’t rely on any behavior by the penalty taker to determine which way to dive, he relied on instinct to make the save.
“I usually look to see if there are any tells,” he said. “They’re really obvious if there are any but they’re rare, so a lot of times it’s just picking a side and hoping. I had a feeling he was going that way. I had no reason to think that, but I went that way and luckily I made the save.”
With the lead halved, the Krewe found a renewed motivation to secure the tie and threw everything at the opposition once more. As the game moved into stoppage time, Caliman once again gained possession in the midfield and drove at the Parish defenders. As the backline stepped up to close him down, Caliman played a sublime ball forward to Jorge Duran, who smashed the ball past the goalkeeper to draw the team's level in the dying seconds of the game.
Head coach Joan Oliva said that despite trailing at the half, his team always had the right mentality to fight back.
“I think that we controlled the game,” he said. “We took initiative and had a lot of chances in the second half that we didn’t capitalize on. This team, we feel like we are a family and we can fight back. It wasn’t the first time that we were 2-0 down and ended up tying or winning. We have only lost one game in two years, so that tells you a lot about the spirit that we have.”
Borchalli agreed, adding that going behind early in the game never changed the way the Krewe wanted to play.
“It didn't really (change the game plan),” he said. “We knew that we were outplaying them, we had more talent, I think, but sometimes you don’t catch those breaks and you go down. We knew that we just had to keep going at it and that’s basically what we did. We changed a couple of things up, but for the most part we played the same way. It’s tough to go down 2-0 that late into the game, but it’s the same mentality that you have to have when you go down 1-0 into halftime. It’s not over til it’s over, and coach has ingrained that in us all over the past few years.”
While the Krewe may have suffered from a lack of offensive power in their first game, that won’t be the case for long. Last season’s GCPL top scorer, Quesi Weston, will once again return to the Krewe roster. Oliva said that Weston’s return would require a tactical adjustment, but welcomes the physical play that he brings to the team.
“When Quesi is back on top we will change a little bit, change the formation,” Oliva said. “Quesi gives us the other side, the physicality and strength, so it’ll be a challenge for me to fit them all but I think we will be better because at the end of the day the more options we have, the better team we will be.”
The Krewe will be back in action on Saturday when they host Texas United at Clark Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.