When Jaquan Latula fired in consecutive 3-pointers to open the game, it appeared that No. 3 New Iberia Senior High was on the verge of building a considerable early lead in a Class 5A regional playoff game on Tuesday.
The visiting West Monroe Rebels quickly rallied, however, to surge ahead with a 12-2 run as both teams traded momentum back and forth before the Rebels pulled away in the fourth quarter to advance by a 48-38 margin.
No. 14 West Monroe (23-8), which will travel to No. 6 Alexandria in the quarterfinals, was paced by Keagan Moncrief’s 13 points.
Jerry Day, Jr. added 9, Javion Richard and Jadais Richard scored 8 apiece and Dakota Gasca contributed 7 for the Rebels.
“West Monroe was good,” NISH head coach Todd Russ said. “I knew they were good. I knew they were going to be well-coached. They were who I thought they were.
“No. 32 (Moncrief) stepped up and made some huge shots whenever we felt like we were going to get into a rhythm. Coach (Kyle) Hill did a great job of killing our runs with timeouts.”
Late in the third quarter, Stiles Jolivet gunned in his first field goal of the game from 3-point land to tie the game at 26-26.
Moncrief then answered with a 3 to put the Rebels back on top 29-26 at the end of the third.
All three of Moncrief’s second-half shots came from beyond the arc.
His 3-pointer from the baseline with 6:15 remaining extended West Monroe’s lead to 34-27.
A 3-pointer from Jaterrius Fusilier, who led all scorers with 17 points, brought NISH within 34-30, but the Rebels hit five free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
“We were tight, but West Monroe made us tight,” Russ said. “They defended us real well. They challenged everything. They made us work for everything we got.
“When we thought we had a straight line or a lane, they recovered and contested or blocked shots. A lot can be attributed to them. It wasn’t just us being off. They helped us be off.”
NISH (27-5) hit a dry spell after halftime with Fusilier scoring the Yellow Jackets’ first points of the third on a free throw with 2:19 left in the quarter.
“I couldn’t get us a basket,” Russ said. “I couldn’t get us a look. My guys gave everything I asked for.
“This one hurts. This is life. Sometimes you’re going to follow the script and do everything you’ve been taught and told to do, and life will throw you a curveball. It doesn’t mean you’re a bad person or that we’re a bad team. It’s how you respond. That’s how life is going to be.”
NISH, which will lose three seniors, got 8 points from Latula and 7 from junior Allen Walker.
“Basketball is a game,” Russ said. “The game of life is what I’m trying to prepare them for. Those guys have done everything. They went above and beyond what I asked them to do. Stiles Jolivet, Jaquan Latula and Aaron Mandeville stuck with me for four years.
“Everything I asked them to do, they’ve done it. I shared with them that sometimes in life, you may do everything right and still not get that job. You still might not get that promotion. It doesn’t mean you stop trying. You pick yourself up the next day and go back to work. I just hope I’ve influenced them to become better people.”