LOREAUVILLE — The 10 seniors on this year’s Loreauville High School football team faced their share of growing pains in welcoming a new coach in the summer of 2018, and then the uncertainties of a COVID-interrupted spring and senior season.
Those seniors, with a talented group of juniors that include twins Calep and Collin Jacob and running back Ethan Simon, got it together in spite of the challenges that included missing the final two games of the already-shortened regular season because of COVID positives to go 6-0 in the regular season and reach the quarterfinals for the second straight year.
Friday night those seniors went toe-to-toe with a tough Kinder squad that had reached the quarterfinals in four of the past five seasons after winning state titles in 2013 and 2015 and finishing second in 2014. It took two overtimes for the visiting Yellow Jackets to claim a 21-14 win over the Tigers.
“That senior group, we’ve gone back and forth. We’ve had our battles,” LHS coach Terry Martin said. “I’m so proud of how they finished. This is the first team in a long time, I think since the mayor (Brad Clifton) was in high school, to not lose a game in the regular season. And I told them, the whole thing, it didn’t matter because district champions didn’t get the automatic qualifier for the playoffs, but still, it’s a shame we couldn’t have played that Week 9 game (against Ascension Episcopal) to find out for sure. But who would’ve ever thought to have a shot to say that we were co-district champs. I’m really proud of the senior group. It’s a shame. We had our chances at the end, and we just couldn’t quite convert.”
Kinder dominated the time of possession in the first half, holding Loreauville to seven offensive plays in the first quarter and 22 for the half while running 34 plays of their own in the half.
“I’m proud of how hard (the Tigers) fought,” Martin said. “(Kinder) absolutely played very well on defense and held possession of the ball for a long time. I’m sure if we looked at that it would be a big difference on how long they held the ball.”
LHS (8-1) came back to knot the score up early in the third quarter, then had a terrific goal-line stand at the end of the game to send it to overtime.
“I’m so proud of how hard our kids played throughout the game,” Martin said. “I mentioned we had a couple (of players who played the whole game) — maybe Bryan Patout and maybe Hanz (Louviere). Hanz might have gotten out a little bit. But I don’t think Bryan Patout was out (of the game) a play. Every snap on defense, every snap on offense. He’s on punt. He’s out on kickoff. Extra point. At one point at the end I said, ‘Can you still go? Do you need a break?’ He just kept going. I’m very proud of them.”
The game was a defensive battle that went to overtime tied at 7-7. Kinder outgained Loreauville 286 yards to 239, including outrushing the Tigers 267-113, and an 80-yard pass accounted for 63 percent of Loreauville’s passing yards.
Loreauville’s defense was up to the test as well, holding the Jackets to 19 passing yards and causing five turnovers — two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
“When it comes to the playoffs, you have to be able to play defense and you have to be able to run the ball when you need to run the ball,” Martin said. “I still think the story of the game is our defense playing so well and getting those turnovers, but we couldn’t get any points (as a result). And I’ve been in a lot of games like that, deep in the playoffs where we got turnovers and we turned them into points and we win, but I’ve also been on the other side of it where we didn’t get any points (off turnovers) and we didn’t (win). That’s the name of the game. You’ve got to get points off of turnovers. Our kids played so hard, especially right at the end to force overtime.”
Though the Tigers didn’t have the kind of success running the ball the way they had the previous week with three runners over 100 yards apiece, Calep Jacob finished with 92 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries to lead Loreauville. He also passed for 126 yards and a TD.
“We knew it was going to be tough. I knew it was going to be tough to run the ball against them,” Martin said. “Their defensive front is probably as good as anybody we played, or probably better. The thing about them, though, is they have so much good talent on the edges, too. But I still thought we could have thrown it a little bit better with the quick game. I knew we weren’t going to have a lot of time to throw the ball. We did a couple of things where the backs faked and they were responsible to help (block). I was concerned with No. 99 ( 6-foot-2, 221-pound Brandon White), their big defensive end.”
But the Tigers proved to be a match defensively for the visiting Yellow Jackets, allowing only a second-quarter touchdown run by Tylan Ceasar in regulation play. Ceasar led all rushers with 132 yards on 20 carries, including a 30-yard run that got the ball to the Loreauville 16 late in the fourth quarter. Kinder QB Graham Fawcett coughed the ball up on the next play, however, and Loreauville recovered.
Kinder went up 7-0 with 3:51 left in the first half on a four-yard TD carry by Bryce Laughlin, capping an 11-play, 62-yard drive.
Loreauville knotted the score on its first possession of the second half when Jacob found Simon streaking up the hash marks a couple of steps behind the defense for an 80-yard TD bomb with 10 1/2 minutes to go in the third quarter.
“That’s something that we saw early on that I thought we could get by, just the way they played their coverage, and we actually had one more play designed to do it, but we couldn’t get it off the second time,” Martin said. “A little bit different routes, but it’s just because of the coverage they had, we thought that one of those guys, the two inside guys, one crossed the field and one went down the hash, and we thought that one would have a chance. What a beautiful throw. He made the catch and then he broke the tackle at the end.”
Simon, a senior like Patout and Louviere, suffered a bad ankle sprain the first scrimmage of the fall, and hadn’t been himself the whole year, his coach said.
“The last two games he’s finally starting to come around — Wednesday, he pulls up to catch a pass, had an ugly looking injury where I thought he blew his knee (out), tore everything in his ankle, and had a lot of swelling, but somehow he sucked it up and played the whole game. I don’t know how he did it, ’cause when he came back the next day he had trouble walking on it. I love the heart of our kids and how hard they played.”
Neither team scored again in regulation, though both had chances. Loreauville turned the ball over on downs inside the Kinder 25 with just under a minute to play in the first half, and got to the 27 later in the third quarter before again turning the ball over on downs.
“We just couldn’t convert,” Martin said. “When you play a good team like that, when you have those turnover opportunities you have to get some kind of points. That’s kind of the tale right there. If we take advantage of those turnovers, it might not even be close.”
Kinder marched from midfield to inside the Loreauville 1-yard line with time running out, then missed an 18-yard field goal as time expired, only to get a second chance on a roughing the kicker penalty. Instead of taking the kick, Kinder decided to go for the touchdown and was ruled short on Bryce Laughlin’s carry from inches away, sending the game to overtime.
Kinder won the toss and deferred in overtime, giving Loreauville a first down at the 10 in the high school overtime format. Jacob kept the ball, rolled around right end and dove inside the pylon with a defender draped over him to put the Tigers ahead. The PAT by Cameron Trahan made it 14-7.
Loreauville stuffed the Jackets on three plays on the ensuing possession, but quarterback Graham Fawcett found tight end Brandon White open for a five-yard TD pass after faking a run, with Makalean Trahan tying it up with the PAT.
In the second overtime, it took three runs, the last a three-yard end around by Griffin Cooley, to put the Jackets ahead 21-14 following Trahan’s point after.
On Loreauville’s possession, two runs by Calep Jacob brought the ball to the 2-yard line before he was was stopped for a three-yard loss on third down.
“The third (play) was something we hurt them on pretty much all second half,” Martin said. “It’s actually a read play where he goes with the back one way but we actually block it counter the other way. He almost got in. You’ve got to give them credit. They did a great job.”
On fourth and goal, Jacob rolled right, then threw a dart to his brother, who was just outside the goal line for the turnover on downs.
“We run so many slants that that last play was actually more of a whip route where we try to sell the slant and break it back out,” Martin said. “We just couldn’t get it to him. We’ve scored on that many times in the past.”
The Jacob twins took the loss hard, Martin said.
“They’re so competitive,” he said. “They cannot stand to lose. But we as adults know, you lose all the time. Once you get out of high school, there’s a lot of stuff that you want, that you want, that you want, and it just doesn’t happen. The first year, they learned that very well. What was it, nine losses in a row? And every day they came back, they came back, and kept working. At the end of that season, I was amazed at some of the messages that I got from some of those kids. One of them told me it was the most fun he’d ever had in football. Kind of the same thing, about hard work, being unselfish, making a commitment to a group. Each year it’s gotten a little bit better. It culminated to where we had a shot to move on one more week. It doesn’t always happen. It doesn’t always go your way. Hopefully the seniors learned that they did a great thing, but they learned to keep working.”