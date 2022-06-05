THIBODAUX, La. - Kickoff times for five of the six road games for the Nicholls State University football team's 2022 season have been set, including a 4 p.m. start time for the opener at South Alabama on Sept. 3.
Although the Colonels are 0-3 all-time against the Jaguars, Nicholls took USA to overtime in the 2016 matchup before falling 41-40. South Alabama won the previous meeting 9-3 in 2012.
Nicholls will take on another Sun Belt school, ULM, the following weekend at 7 p.m. The Colonels have dropped the last nine to the Warhawks, including in 2015 in eighth-year head coach Tim Rebowe's first game at the helm.
The next Saturday (Sept. 17) kicks off two consecutive games against current FCS programs. Nicholls heads to Missouri for a 2 p.m. contest against SEMO, looking to improve to 3-0 all-time against the Redhawks. The Colonels won by a combined four points in the two meetings, winning 31-28 (1985) and 18-17 ('75).
Nicholls then opens its home slate against Jacksonville State on Sept. 24. The Gamecocks are transitioning to the FBS level and will play their first season as a full member in 2023.
The two Southland road games include a 6 p.m. kickoff at HBU on Oct. 8 and a 7 p.m. game at McNeese on Nov. 12. The Colonels and Cowboys will have a home-and-home this season.
Kickoff times for the five Colonel home games will be announced at a later date.