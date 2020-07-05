BERWICK — Keo Khamphilavong had a good reason to tow his 22-foot Blazer Bay to Berwick from his hometown of New Iberia, launch at the confluence of the Atchafalaya River and Intracoastal Waterway, then ride nearly another hour to Point au Fer Island on the western side of Four League Bay.
Convincing anyone of that good reason was a definite challenge June 27 for the first two hours of fishing for redfish in and around Lake Chapeau and Mosquito Bay. There were no corks plunging, no monofilament line zinging, no fishing rod bending under the weight of a heavy redfish for either Khamphilavong or his fishing buddy, New Iberian Craig Landry.
Arriving at the first spot around 8 a.m., Khamphilavong said, “See that point over there? If they’re here, it won’t take long. We’ll know in a few minutes.”
It didn’t happen on a day it became apparent the host, like many diehard anglers, doesn’t know the meaning of “last cast.” Khamphilavong, who was born in Savannakhet, Laos, and moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, with his parents and seven siblings in 1976 at age 8 before the family moved to New Iberia in 1981, found repeated casts go for naught and ditto for Landry.
How slow was the redfish fishing early that Saturday? It seemed to be an omen the first fish hooked and brought to the boat was a small stingray that Khamphilavong didn’t attempt to land.
Twenty to 25 fishless minutes later, Khamphilavong cranked up to go to the next spot, with similar results, probably due to dirtier water conditions than the weekend before when he fished a Southcentral Fishing Association tournament out of Cypremort Point. This time the wait was 10 minutes before exiting for another area.
“The fish over here don’t like dirty water. The fish over here are something else. I don’t think they leave. They just don’t bite,” Khamphilavong said. “You know you’re going to get days like this with all the rain we had.”
Three straight days of heavy rains earlier in the week probably caused the subpar water conditions, the anglers surmised. Khamphilavong drove and drove some more looking for clearer water and found some along a shoreline with a few weirs and shell beds in front of them.
Landry’s popping cork and shrimp combo scored two small redfish, one of them almost of legal size (16 inches). Khamphilavong also reeled in a small redfish and two croakers.
But still no keeper reds.
“The water looks good here. I don’t know why they don’t have fish here. It’s the prettiest water we’ve seen today. We have caught fish in this pond before,” Khamphilavong said.
“Oh, yeah, we’ve caught big fish in here,” Landry said before connecting with his third undersized redfish.
Then Khamphilavong, who has owned Keo’s Construction since 1992, got another red under 16 inches. The boat’s “ice chest,” or box, though, remained empty.
The Blazer Bay moved again to a brackish pond closer to the Gulf. Khamphilavong said from experience bigger redfish inhabit the place. The presence of baitfish and shrimp perked him up, that and a puppy drum caught by Landry.
Suddenly, Khamphilavong exclaimed, “Ah, there he is! I finally got one.”
His fishing rod bowed in a parabolic curve. As luck would have it, it didn’t last long. The redfish, probably one of the “slot” redfish (16-27 inches) they’re always targeting, got away when the monofilament line parted at the knot.
“That was a good fish. When you set the hook and it starts taking drag like that, it’s a good fish. Damn. In a shallow pond, that’s what they usually do, hit it and take off. It felt good for a while,” he said, “but there’s more.”
Khamphilavong, 55, was spot on. After a 5- to 6-minute battle, Khamphilavong netted a 28 ¾-inch redfish that bit on Landry’s ultraviolet Matrix Shad tipped with shrimp near scattered grass beds in a cove.
Landry said, “Oh, he just took off with it. He was gone. Saturday we had six of them almost like that.”
Their first keeper redfish went into the box a little after 10 a.m. It was a sign of things to come.
A doormat-sized flounder further brightened Khamphilavong’s day a few minutes later, followed by a sheepshead he nailed, then Landry got another drum.
The bite played out, which prompted a ride to Mosquito Bay, where the skipper didn’t miss the next big redfish that bit on grassy points with stands of roseau cane. It spit up a 2-inch crab after it was in the boat.
“I didn’t think it was that big. Then, when I saw him … He’s probably too long for a slot,” Khamphilavong said after the fish was placed in the box. But that was the last redfish there.
“How could a fish be by itself, Craig? By itself! The water’s definitely good enough,” he said before moving to another part of Mosquito Bay. He moved later to where Mosquito Bay almost joined Four League Bay, where he was rewarded with a 27-inch and change redfish.
“Yeah, first cast, right off the bat. First cast,” he said, happily.
The anglers kept moving around in that area. At 2:30 p.m., Landry got a small “slot” redfish of 23 inches, then was in for a treat when he left his cork 1 ½ feet from a point and tantalized what turned out to be a redfish just under 27 inches, the kind that’s coveted in an SFA tournament. That redfish charged the motionless cork twice, eliciting howls of glee, and the angler left the cork there so the redfish could find the shrimp, which it did.
“He almost took all my line,” Landry said.
His fishing buddy said, “That’s exciting when they blow up like that. That fish was plain mad. That’s all there is to it.”
Landry, 59, who owns Craig James Landry Construction, reeled in a 23-incher a little while later that was extra tight to the roseau cane.
Landry comes from a fishing family. The Avery Island native, who has fished for sac-a-lait and bream most of his life, said he was introduced in his early 20s to saltwater fishing by his grandfather, Ulysse Bouton.
As the afternoon grew longer, Khamphilavong decided to “spot check” the second place they fished that morning. He missed a nice redfish, Landry misconnected on three bites and their guest caught his second keeper.
After saying “last cast” for the umpteenth time that day, soon after catching 20-inch redfish, Khamphilavong called it a day.
“We covered some ground today but we made hay. It was a slow day but we ended up making (filling) a box at the end. We did good, man. It ended up being a good day today,” Khamphilavong said.
The “box” had 11 redfish ranging from 28 ¾ inches to 17 inches, a doormat-sized flounder and a small keeper speckled trout.
It was a trip that included more exploring somewhere other than in and around Marsh Island, which both anglers know very well.
“This is our second year. I think the water’s so bad on that end (in and around Vermilion Bay), we wanted to come over here. One day we quit talking about it and came over here,” Khamphilavong said in explanation.
They ran it and ran it, fished it and fished it, beaucoup times, inside and outside Point au Fer island. Landry estimated they have made more than two dozen trips to the island near the Gulf since they began early in 2019.
“Yeah, we fished miles and miles in that island. We traveled skinny water, everything. You’ve got to try. Everything looks so pretty,” Landry said.
“I just want to learn. That’s what we’re doing today,” Khamphilavong said. “You know what it is? I’m not scared. I just go. How many times we come over here, Craig?”
“About 30. Yeah, but we come over here, see the map where we’re at, look at the map and go farther,” Landry said.
Make it 31 with an even a better feel for Point au Fer Island.