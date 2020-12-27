Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record that’s stood for more than 90 years to help the New Orleans Saints beat the Minnesota Vikings and clinch the NFC South title for the fourth straight year with a 52-33 Christmas Day win in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Kamara rushed for a personal-best 155 yards and an NFL record-tying six touchdowns in Friday’s win, while the Saints racked up 583 total yards and limited Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to 73 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. The 52 points is the most surrendered by the Vikings since 1963.
Saints coach Sean Payton said winning the division championship was the focus after New Orleans had lost two straight games with the chance to clinch the title.
“I think that’s the first goal. When you start a season, it certainly is not the only one and we got a good core group of players,” Payton said. “I thought, with the injuries today, a number of guys stepped up. Obviously, the first goal is to win your division and then get your seeding as best you can for the postseason. I was proud of how they played. We played hard with a lot of different players filling in. Seven different starters out and, man, we just we just kept grinding.”
Quarterback Drew Brees, who finished with 311 yards passing but no touchdowns as the Saints rushed for 264 yards, said winning the division was important because it gives New Orleans a home game to open the playoffs regardless of whether the Saints pass Green Bay for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
“Listen, you win the division and what does that do? Obviously, there’s some pride with that, you’re a division winner, right? You’ve earned that, but it guarantees you a home playoff game,” Brees said. “And now it’s about putting yourself in the best seed possible, especially in this scenario now where only the one seed gets the first round bye, right, everybody else is playing ball. But who knows how this thing shakes out, and the best seeds get to host the games. And so, obviously we want to be playing our best football too going into the playoffs.
“So hopefully we’ll continue to get some guys healthy here. We’ve got a couple extra days being that we played early this week. So man, let’s go have another great one next week and then kind of be on the upward swing going into playoffs.”
But it was Kamara’s day that drew the most notice. Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers ran for six touchdowns in a 1929 win for the Chicago Cardinals over the Bears. The six-touchdowns scored was matched in 1951 by Cleveland Browns halfback Dub Jones and again in 1965 by Bears running back Gale Sayers, though each of those only rushed for four touchdowns, leaving Nevers alone for the most TD runs in a game.
“Crazy,” Kamara said of his game. “You know, the O-line did a great job. I didn’t really have to do too much. Man, those guys did a great job and the receivers did a great job setting the edge and coming across and doing the dirty work. Man, it just feels good to have one of those days, just for the team, just for offensive morale. So, like I said, I always say this, I’m not focused on personal goals and yards and stuff like that, as long as the team’s having success, then personal success will come.”
Quarterback Drew Brees said it was great seeing Kamara tie the record. Sayers had a touchdown catch and a kick return for a score on Dec. 12, 1965, and Jones had two receiving TDs against the Bears on his record-tying day.
“You know what, it was awesome. It was awesome,” Brees said of seeing Kamara score six times. “I mean, six touchdowns for a running back is just astounding, right? And so, obviously, he got a few in the first half and then kept getting them. And I can remember him scoring and me being like, ‘I think that’s five.’”
Sporting Christmas-themed shoes — one bright red and the other bright green — that he expects will draw a fine from the NFL because of the league’s enforcement of uniform rules, Kamara got the scoring off with a 40-yard run to cap the Saints’ first possession. After Cook’s 15-yard TD tied it up on Minnesota’s first drive, Kamara scored on a one-yard carry to give the Saints a 14-7 lead with 5:10 to go in the opening quarter.
Kamara added a five-yard TD run with 38 seconds left in the half for a 24-14 halftime lead, then a six-yard scoring run in the third quarter — between a pair of TD catches by Minnesota tight end Irv Smith Jr., a New Orleans native and son of former Saints tight end Irv Smith.
Kamara became the first player with five rushing TDs in a game since Clinton Portis in 2003 when he scored on a seven-yard carry early in the fourth quarter, giving New Orleans a 38-27 lead at that point.
Late in the game, however, it looked like Kamara would finish with five rushing TDs after the Saints got inside the Minnesota 5 but opted for a Taysom Hill quarterback keeper from the 1 with four minutes to go in the game.
“Obviously, (Kamara’s) performance today was unbelievable,” Payton said. “I was thinking about our best play there, it was fourth down, and we felt that was a play that would be tough for them because obviously, it’s a quarterback design run with an extra guy.
“But late in the game, I was mindful of (the record). A lot of these players, I’d say most of these players have no idea how good Gale Sayers was and growing up in Chicago, certainly you were familiar with his ability and I was happy. Listen, it was a big deal. He played fantastic today.”
The Vikings scored with 2:10 remaining to pull to within 45-33, however, and a failed onside kick attempt recovered by Hill at the Minnesota 48 set up a final scoring opportunity. A Brees pass to Adam Trautman got the ball to the 3, and Payton sent Kamara back in for the record-tying score with 1:50 to go in the game.
“I wasn’t really worried about it,” Kamara said of the record. “I was just like, shoot it’s all good, whatever, we’re right there, I’m second at least.
“And then Trautman went and caught that ball and Drew gave him a good ball and he didn’t score. I was looking for him to score, but in the back of my mind, I’m like alright, this might be my chance. And Sean was like, go. So, I just told the O-line, I was like, get me in there. Let’s get it. And we were able to get it. We had the celebration planned out, man. It’s a great moment. I wouldn’t want to do it with another group.”
Brees said that after the Hill touchdown, Payton said he’d like to give Kamara a chance to tie the record if he could.
“And then Sean kind of mentioned to me, he said, ‘Hey, if Alvin gets one more touchdown, he ties this record with Gale Sayers,’” Brees said.
“Obviously, you’re looking at the scoreboard, we’re up three possessions, let’s see how close it is. So they go down and score, we get the ball back, at that point it’s get a first down and we’re on a knee. Well, we had the opportunity, we felt like, hey, let’s throw it before the two minute warning and we get the big play to Trautman that gets us down in scoring range. So man, some things had to happen there in order to have the opportunity. But then at that point, it’s like, man, we’re getting this record.”
As for the shoes, Kamara and teammates said the NFL is likely to fine him for his non-approved cleat choice. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is likely to try to acquire the cleats or a game jersey from Kamara, though the Saints’ fourth-year RB said he has kept all of his cleats since his rookie year and plans to put those from Sunday into his cabinet with the others.
“Oh, they’re probably going to fine me,” Kamara said of the NFL. “If they fine me, whatever it is, I’ll just match it and donate it to charity. You know that the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas.”
Defensive end Cameron Jordan was amazed at Kamara’s day.
“Man, ball out, I mean, he was going crazy,” Jordan said. “His earlier touchdown is probably going to stick out in my mind. I mean, he broke what? Three, four tackles? Took off for another 20 something yards for a touchdown. AK special, we’ve always known that. He has the juice, and he shows it each and every time he touches the field.
“To go for six, I don’t even know how to put that into words. That’s just something that you’re always going to remember, especially being on Christmas Day. And he was wearing, he was wearing Christmas cleats.”
Overshadowed by the division-clinching win and record-tying performance by Kamara was Brees becoming the first player in NFL history to surpass 80,000 yards passing.
Brees finished the afternoon with 311 yards passing (no TDs, 2 INTs) to increase his NFL record to 80,157 yards. Brees also holds the NFL reocrd for pass completions and trails Tom Brady 573-568 in career touchdown passes after missing four games this season with rib injuries.
Brees, though, focused on the fourth straight divisional title.
“Yeah, listen, it is significant, especially in this division where, normally, we’re sending multiple teams to the playoffs,” he said. “So you’re fighting tooth and nail each and every year, especially against your divisional opponents in order to put yourself in a position where you can win one of these titles. For the longest time since we’ve been here for, since 2006, I feel like every year has been a flip flop. It’s another team winning the division. Rarely has there been a scenario where a team has won in consecutive years.”