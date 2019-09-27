Kamara proves his worth in win over Seattle, Dallas up next

METAIRIE — The Seattle Seahawks had to know the New Orleans Saints were going to utilize Alvin Kamara even more than usual.
With Drew Brees sidelined after undergoing thumb surgery and Teddy Bridgewater making his first start in four years, it would have been unwise for Saints coach Sean Payton not to lean on his Pro Bowl running back/pass catcher.
In his two-plus seasons in the NFL, Kamara has averaged 10 rushes and five catches per game. In the game against the Seahawks last week he had 16 carries and produced 69 yards and a touchdown. He had nine catches and produced 92 yards and another touchdown.
He helped ease the burden on Bridgewater as the Saints upset the Seahawks 33-27 in Seattle.
“If it’s 10, if it’s 20, if it’s 30, it is what it is,” Kamara said after the game. “Whatever I have to do to help the team win. ... Whenever the ball comes to me, I try to do as much as I can to be successful.”
The Saints figure to continue riding Kamara when they host Dallas on Sunday and throughout Brees’ absence, which is expected to last about six weeks.
“He’s a great player — such a good runner inside, such a good runner outside,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said this week in a conference call with New Orleans reporters. “He’s elusive, he’s quick, he’s explosive, he’s powerful, he’s hard to bring down, he’s a really good receiver out of the backfield, he’s a really good receiver when they line him up in different spots. Clearly, they want to get the ball in his hands in a number of different ways and it’s easy to see why because he can be such an impactful player.”
Kamara’s 25 touches (on 56 plays) against Seattle were the second-most he has had in a game during his three-year career. He had 31 touches (16 carries and 15 receptions) in a game against Atlanta last season.
Bridgewater described Kamara as “a human joystick.”
“Give him the ball and he’s spinning, he’s juking, he’s bouncing off of guys,” Bridgewater said.
“And as a quarterback, when you can throw him a screen and just watch the play happen, it’s like, ‘Man, this guy, he’s a bad man.’ We’re glad he’s on our team.”
Tackle Terron Armstead doesn’t always get a good live look at what Kamara is doing while he’s blocking, but sometimes he gets a glimpse once Kamara breaks free and he soaks it all in during film review.
“That guy’s amazing. He’s amazing,” Armstead said. “He’s a joy to watch for sure. I try to block for him and he doesn’t ask for much. He doesn’t need much room. I just try to block for him, do whatever I can for him. He’s a special player. Very entertaining to watch his balance, his power, how slippery he is. I’m huge fan.”
New Orleans’ victory against the Seahawks gave it an 8-0 record in games in which Kamara touches the ball at least 20 times.
Though Payton said the flow of a game can sometimes dictate the number of touches more than the game plan does, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if that 20-plus streak gets tested against the 3-0 Cowboys.
Kamara also reached that threshold in the 2-1 Saints’ other victory when he had 13 rushes and seven receptions during a 30-28 victory over Houston in the season opener.
“He’s a player that has good balance and good vision,” Payton said.
“He also has really good football instincts so there’s a handful of plays where he’s patient on whether it’s a run or a pass. He’s hard to bring down, hard to get off his feet.”