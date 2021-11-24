Junior receiver Bell entering NCAA’s Transfer Portal

LAFAYETTE — Jamal Bell is leaving the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver announced Monday that he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Bell wrote in a post on social media the following:
“The University of Louisiana has been a place that has allowed me to grow tremendously as a man and make lifelong relationships. I want to thank coach Patrick Toney & Billy Napier for seeing something in me that no one else did. To the wideout room, I want to thank you for being my brothers away from home. To the rest of my teammates, I want to thank you for always having my back no matter what. With that being said, following this season, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility left.”
The 6-foot, 194-pound wide receiver played in 23 games from 2018 to 2019. In those two seasons, Bell recorded 40 receptions for 483 yards and two touchdowns. After missing all of 2020 due to offseason knee surgery to repair a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury, Bell has only appeared in one game this season recording one reception for four yards.
SBC WEEKLY HONORS
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns linebacker Chauncey Manac and special team standout Dalen Cambre received Sun Belt Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Manac tied the single-game school record with 4.0 sacks in last week’s 42-14 victory over Liberty. Manac also recorded six tackles and 4.5 tackles for a loss.
For that effort, the redshirt senior (who has 8.5 sacks for the season) was named the SBC Defensive Player of the Week.
Cambre meanwhile scored his first career touchdown against the Flames, with a 26-yard scoop-and-score on a fumbled punt attempt. Cambre was selected as the SBC Special Teams Player of the Week.
MOORE SEMIFINALISTS
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns offensive line has been named one of 13 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which is awarded to the nation’s best offensive line unit.
The other 12 semifinalists are Air Force, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon and Oregon State.
Louisiana’s offensive line was a Joe Moore Award semifinalist in 2020.
POLL POSIITON
Despite defeating a team on the road by four touchdowns, The Ragin’ Cajuns dipped in both major college football polls.
Louisiana dropped from No. 22 to No. 23 in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll and dropped from No. 21 to No. 23 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.