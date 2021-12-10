LAFAYETTE — Kobe Julien had a perfect first half.
Louisiana's redshirt freshman forward drained the first shot of the game — a three-pointer from top of the key — and Julien just kept shooting and making buckets in the first half of Wednesday night's game against old I-10 rival McNeese State.
Julien scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half as he went 6-for-6 from the field, including 4-for-4 from three-point range, in Louisiana's 83-68 victory.
"We needed some plays in the first half because it was a close game," said Julien. "My teammates just kept telling me to shoot it. I ended up being open, so I started shooting it and I made some shots."
After Louisiana started off the game with Julien's three-pointer, McNeese jumped out to an early lead as Zach Scott scored four points to help spark a 8-0 run for the Cowboys.
Louisiana (5-3) responded with a layup by Isaiah Richards and then a turnaround jumper by Julien. The two teams would go back and forth and the game was tied 14-14 with 14:01 left in the first.
With starting center Theo Akuwba still out due to a foot injury, Louisiana got necessary production from its backup post players, led by Richards who had 10 points and 7 rebounds off the bench.
"Coming off the bench, no matter what, I'm going to have that energy," said Richards. "Theo, me and him go at it every day when he’s healthy. So with me and him going at it, when I see other opponents, it's like nothing."
"It's certainly nice to have a guy who can come in with Theo out and give us the production that he's given us in limited minutes," longtime Ragin' Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said. "I'm really happy with Zay."
Louisiana appeared to start pulling away after the midway point of the first half as Julien made a pair of three pointers in less than two minutes. McNeese (3-7) answered yet again and held a 29-26 lead with 5:20 left in the half.
"They're active and they pressure the basketball," said Marlin, who's team extended its winning streak against McNeese to seven games. "Give those guys some credit. They got a couple big baskets early.They only made five threes but two of those were in the first half. They’re athletic and have some guys that can get to the basket and make plays."
Louisiana seized control of the game by ending the first half on a 20-6 run highlighted by a pair of three pointers by Kentrell Garnett, and an alleyoop dunk to Jordan Brown.
Louisiana held a 45-35 lead at halftime.
Early in the second half, McNeese was able to cut the lead down with a 6-0 run, sparked by a pair of layups by Myles Lewis, who led McNeese with 14 points.
Louisiana responded by quickly pushing the lead back to double digits and maintained that advantage the rest of the game. The Ragin' Cajuns did that with help from a strong defensive effort holding the Cowboys to 37.9 percent from the field.
Louisiana also kept McNeese's leading scorer — center Brendan Medley-Bacon who was averaging 11.7 points per game — to only two points on four shot attempts.
"It goes back to defensive pride," Richards said. "Personally I don't like being told that we are being soft down low. So if I am not in the game, I will make sure to tell the bigs during media timeouts 'make sure the bigs get nothing.' That way no one can say nothing about us."
In addition to double-digit scoring from Julien and Richards, Louisiana also was led by Brown who had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Julien meanwhile credited his teammates for keeping him positive during his recent shooting slump. Julien had not shot better than 50 percent in the past four games, including going a combined 1-of-16 against Indiana and Marshall.
"My teammates kept believing in me," Julien said. "They kept telling me it was going to fall, just telling me to relax and you’re going to have that game. And today was that game."