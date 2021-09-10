Joseph shines in Highland Baptist’s opening win; Bears prepare for Hamilton Christian

Highland Baptist’s new-look offense worked to perfection in last week’s 21-12 win at Gueydan. Jarworski Joseph carried 17 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns behind the Bears’ powerful offensive line.
“The first series we were a little out of sync, but after that we played well,” HBCS coach Rick Hutson said. “Jarworski used his blockers better than he did in the jamboree. In the jamboree, he was a little too quick. Friday, he was more patient.”
Hutson wasn’t surprised by Joseph’s big game.
“We expected him to be this explosive,” he said. “I’m happy that he’s meeting our expectations. Drake Turner, Corb Sprague and Kevin Sutton did a good job blocking.
“Gueydan’s defense did some things we weren’t anticipating based on what we had seen from them, but our line adjusted to that.”
After Gueydan scored first, the HBCS defense clamped down.
“It was really a team effort on defense,” Hutson said. “We need tackle Rorry Rideaux to have good games and he did. He’s our bellcow on defense. When he gets going, he commands double teams. Our linebackers — Ty Olivier and Antonio McGruder — did a good job recognizing plays.
“We did let them return a punt for a touchdown. We relaxed because we thought we had the game in hand.”
Olivier, who doubles as the starting quarterback, rarely came off the field.
“He held up well,” Hutson said. “It was a humid night. I was miserable just standing on the sideline. We also had a lighting delay, so it was a tough environment, but we didn’t have a single player cramp up.”
The Bears host Hamilton Christian (0-0) this week. The Lake Charles-based Warriors went 4-3 in 2020.
“They’re very athletic,” Hutson said. “Their quarterback throws the ball well. They have three or four skill guys who are similar to Joseph. They have some good athletes who are track and basketball standouts.”