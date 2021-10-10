Joseph powers Highland to win; NISH falls

Jarworski Joseph rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns and Highland Baptist Christian School overcame an early deficit to beat 28-9 win over Covenant Christian Academy in the Bears’ District 8-A football opener Friday night.
Carsen Hebert’s 27-yard field goal in the first quarter gave the visiting Lions a 3-0 lead.
TheBears scored four straight touchdowns in the second and third quarters to take control of the game.
Joseph gave the Bears (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) the lead for good with his 39-yard touchdown run in the second quarter followed by the point after from Parker Perry. Jacob Reaux added a 20-yard touchdown catch from Ty Olivier with Perry adding the PAT for a 14-3 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Joseph scored two more times, on a one-yard run and a 44-yard run, for a 28-3 lead.
Joseph finished with 253 yards on 27 carries. Olivier threw for 90 yards on 7-of-13 passing. Blayde White led HBCS with three catches for 27 yards, with Olivier spreading the ball out to five different receivers.
The Lions (2-2, 0-1) got a 24-yard TD pass from Connor Matherne to Landon Winslow in the fourth quarter but failed to convert the 2-point attempt.
Highland travels to Vermilion Catholic on Friday for another district game. Covenant plays host to Centerville on Friday.
Lafayette 37, NISH 14
Lafayette High scored 23 straight points in the second half to break open what had been a tight game in beating New Iberia Senior High School Friday in a District 3-5A football game at LHS.
NISH took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 93-yard pass from Allen Hamilton to Christain Walker with Luke Landry adding the PAT. A 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Jacalin Washington accounted for the Yellow Jackets’ other score.
But the Lions shut out NISH in the second half on the way to their first district win of the season. Lafayette improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in district while NISH fell to 0-6 and 0-3.
Shanga Charles led New Iberia with 48 rushing yards on 11 carries. Hamilton completed 11 of 32 pass attempts for 170 yards. Walker had four catches for 120 yards and Christian Thomas had three for 29.
New Iberia plays host to Acadiana on Friday in a district game; Lafayette is home against Barbe.