If you ask Jarworski Joseph how he got the nickname “Whacky.” he doesn’t know. He’ll say it was something with his grandmother that was started when he was younger.
He will definitely tell you that it does not have anything to do with the famous poem by Lewis Carroll, “Jabberwocky.”
“Nope, nothing at all,” Joseph said. “I know about the poem but my name has nothing to do with it.”
But Joseph may one day be nearly as famous as the literary classic, especially if he keeps running the way he does on the football field or on the track.
Through three games — Highland Baptist also has a forfeit win over Beekman Charter — Joseph has scored eight touchdowns for the Bears and leads the team in rushing as he aims at a 1,000-yard season.
“He’s a major weapons for us and he does it on both sides of the ball,” HBCS coach Rick Hutson said. “At this level (Class A), your best players have to play on both sides of the ball.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how he plays defense after playing so much for us on offense.”
Joseph also plays free safety for the Bears.
“I’m not sure how many yards he has but he’s the fourth leading rusher in the area,” Hutson said. “But I do know that he’s scored all of our touchdowns.
“He really is a home run threat every time he touches the ball. He can score from anywhere on the field. We really haven’t had that in the rushing game the past couple of years. We had it in the passing game. Early in the ballgame he’s had some really long runs. He scored the first time he had the ball against Hamilton Christian. He scored on his third or fourth carry against Gueydan.”
Joseph and the Bears take their 3-1 record on the road today to face 4-0 Westminster Christian. Both teams have had surprisingly good starts to the 2021 season.
Joseph attributes his success carrying the ball to hard work and training. But it also helps that he can run the 400 meters in track in 50 seconds.
“It feels good to be on a team that’s 3-1. especially since we lost a lot of seniors from last year,” Joseph said. “It feels goo to be able to come in and be a leader.
“It also really helps that I’ve trained my body to be in the position. I haven’t had anything given to me.”
When asked how he turns his track speed into football speed, Joseph deflects to his linemen.
“I owe everything to them,” he said. “The open the holes and the gaps for me to run through and I wouldn;t have anything if it wasn’t for them.”
When it comes to his linemen, Joseph is not afraid to call his shot.
“Together we’re going to run past the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season.”
As for other goals, Joseph just wants to help lead Highland into the playoffs this year and while it’s a long-term goal, the immediate goal is to just get better each week.
“That’s all we want,” he said. “Let’s just get better each week and the wins will come.”